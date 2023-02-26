UFC Fight Night 220 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Brendan Allen's $11,000 tops card

LAS VEGAS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 220 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $104,000.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC Fight Night 220 took place at the UFC Apex. The entire card streamed on ESPN+.
The full UFC Fight Night 220 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2207 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2201 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2023 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“UFC Fight Night 220: Krylov vs. Spann” – $126,000
