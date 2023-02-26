Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 220 with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and the return of the Eminem Curse

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.

See what the fighters from UFC Fight Night 220 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas.

Nurullo Aliev vs. Rafael Alves

Nurullo Aliev def. Rafael Alves via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Nurullo Aliev: N/A

Rafael Alves: “Jesus is King” by Kanye West

Carl Deaton vs. Joe Solecki

Joe Solecki: “Bury My Bones” by Whiskey Meyers

Carl Deaton: “Electric Pow Wow Drum” by A Tribe Called Red

Charles Johnson vs. Ode Osbourne

Ode Osbourne def. Charles Johnson via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ode Osbourne: “Level Up” by Meek Mill

Charles Johnson: “It’s a Beautiful Day” by The Kiffness x Rushawn and “Who Run It” by Three-Six Mafia

Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez

Jordan Leavitt: “Grind with Me” by Pretty Ricky

Victor Martinez: “Stomp” by Young Buck, T.I., The Game and Ludacris

Gabriella Fernandes vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Gabriella Fernandes via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Jasmine Jasudavicius: “Sweat” by Inner Circle

Gabriella Fernandes: “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar

Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek

Trevor Peek: “Brighter Than Gold” by Louis II

Erick Gonzalez: “Die a King” by IamJakeHill

Yohan Lainesse vs. Mike Malott

Mike Malott: “Fat Lip” by Sum 41

Yohan Lainesse: “Message for the Queen” by 300

Montana De La Rosa vs. Tatiana Suarez

Tatiana Suarez: “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Montana De La Rosa: “Sunshine” by One Republic

Don'Tale Mayes vs. Augusto Sakai

Augusto Sakai def. Don’Tale Mayes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Augusto Sakai: “A Vida e Desafio” by Nada Como Um Dia Apos O Outro Dia

Don'Tale Mayes: “Riata Dada” by EST Gee

Brendan Allen vs. Andre Muniz

Brendan Allen: “OMG” by Ace Hood

Andre Muniz: “Lose Yourself” by Eminem

