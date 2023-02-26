Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 220 with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and the return of the Eminem Curse

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.
See what the fighters from
UFC Fight Night 220 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas. Nurullo Aliev vs. Rafael Alves
Nurullo Aliev def. Rafael Alves via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)
Nurullo Aliev: N/A Rafael Alves: “Jesus is King” by Kanye West VIDEO Carl Deaton vs. Joe Solecki Joe Solecki: “Bury My Bones” by Whiskey Meyers VIDEO Carl Deaton: “Electric Pow Wow Drum” by A Tribe Called Red VIDEO Charles Johnson vs. Ode Osbourne
Ode Osbourne def. Charles Johnson via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Ode Osbourne: “Level Up” by Meek Mill VIDEO Charles Johnson: “It’s a Beautiful Day” by The Kiffness x Rushawn and “Who Run It” by Three-Six Mafia VIDEO VIDEO Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez Jordan Leavitt: “Grind with Me” by Pretty Ricky VIDEO Victor Martinez: “Stomp” by Young Buck, T.I., The Game and Ludacris VIDEO Gabriella Fernandes vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Gabriella Fernandes via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Jasmine Jasudavicius: “Sweat” by Inner Circle VIDEO Gabriella Fernandes: “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar VIDEO Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek Trevor Peek: “Brighter Than Gold” by Louis II VIDEO Erick Gonzalez: “Die a King” by IamJakeHill VIDEO Yohan Lainesse vs. Mike Malott Mike Malott: “Fat Lip” by Sum 41 VIDEO Yohan Lainesse: “Message for the Queen” by 300 VIDEO Montana De La Rosa vs. Tatiana Suarez Tatiana Suarez: “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs VIDEO Montana De La Rosa: “Sunshine” by One Republic VIDEO Don'Tale Mayes vs. Augusto Sakai
Augusto Sakai def. Don’Tale Mayes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Augusto Sakai: “A Vida e Desafio” by Nada Como Um Dia Apos O Outro Dia VIDEO Don'Tale Mayes: “Riata Dada” by EST Gee VIDEO Brendan Allen vs. Andre Muniz Brendan Allen: “OMG” by Ace Hood VIDEO Andre Muniz: “Lose Yourself” by Eminem VIDEO The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS. For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 220 .
Comments / 0