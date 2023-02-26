Open in App
Seattle, WA
Darius Slay dishes on his fight with DK Metcalf

By kolemusgrove,

6 days ago
Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf has built a bit of a reputation in the NFL. Aside from being one of the most athletically gifted players in the sport, Metcalf can also be known as quite the fiery competitor to say the least.

Take for example Metcalf’s last performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. Matched up against Eagles corner Darius Slay, Metcalf certainly brought the head. In the tweet below, you can hear from Slay himself what it’s like to line up against the Seahawks star.

Metcalf had himself quite the performance in the City of Brotherly Love. He completely torched Slay and the rest of the Eagles secondary with 10 receptions for 177 yards.

Philadelphia is quite the friendly confines for Metcalf, as he tormented the Eagles with seven receptions for 160 yards in a Wild Card playoff win a season prior to this game.

