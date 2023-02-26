Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL free agency: Derek Carr content taking his time

By kolemusgrove,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4sby_0l0O4f4v00

Quarterback Derek Carr is looking for a new NFL home, and he is happy to take his time in doing so. The former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback was officially released in mid-February after refusing to let Las Vegas trade him. Now, Carr controls his destiny.

Carr has already met with the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints. Reportedly, both visits went very well. While this may be the case, Carr is seemingly content to map everything out for the next big step in his career.

Other teams who could be needing a quarterback in 2023 include the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, and perhaps… the Seattle Seahawks?

Currently, the Seahawks do not have a quarterback under contract for this coming season. It makes sense to bring Geno Smith back on a new deal, but Carr is a more proven commodity. Plus, the Seahawks got to see what Carr could do up close and personal this year when Las Vegas beat Seattle 40-34 in overtime.

A major sticking point would be Carr’s price tag, but if the Seahawks think he is a considerable upgrade over Smith, then perhaps price won’t be much of an issue.

