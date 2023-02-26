If you've ever painted over a vinyl floor and the paint spilled, you know how frustrating it can be. Painting over vinyl can be difficult and frustrating. Painting over vinyl is hard! It's a pain in the neck to do it right.

Thankfully there is an easy way to avoid these issues entirely: use this secret technique for removing paint from any hard surface without damaging its finish or leaving any traces behind!

Crocodile cloth is a great solution. It's easy to find, much cheaper than other options, and you can use it on various surfaces. It also cleans up easily and is reusable!

"Where can you buy these?" @ L00t

"Old timer told me before if you ain't effing up every now and then, you ain't doing nothing; just gotta know how to fix it." @ KenBro

Crocodile cloth is a type of cloth that's used to clean up spills, remove paint from walls , and get paint off vinyl flooring. If you ever need to remove paint from your vinyl flooring without damaging it, then this hack will help!

The man who shared his secret said he tried many different methods before finding one that worked for him: crocodile cloth! It turns out that this material works great for removing even stubborn stains like dried latex paints because it has such an absorbent texture on one side while still being soft enough not to scratch or damage surfaces when used properly.

