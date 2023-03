Big Country News

Little Says few of his Priorities Have Taken Shape in Idaho Legislature so far This Session By LAURA GUIDO lguido@idahopress.com, 6 days ago

By LAURA GUIDO lguido@idahopress.com, 6 days ago

BOISE — About halfway through the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Brad Little noted that he’s had very few bills come across his desk and the ...