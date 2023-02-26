Woman Jokes That If He Doesn’t Like Pink, He’s a Red Flag

Pink is a great color. It's often seen as beautiful and feminine but can also be masculine when used correctly. Pink is great for girls, boys, and anyone who likes it! It's not just for wearing, either. It makes a great color for many styles of home decor.

You might be surprised to hear some men do like pink . We all have our favorite colors; pink is a favorite for some. Some people think that if a guy doesn't like pink he's not right for them because it means he's too masculine or something like that--but really, what does it matter?

The comments even showed that the most important thing is that a man cares more about what makes a woman in his life happy.

"My husband hates pink but he loves me more." @ Ash

"Wanted my front door pink, husband not only approved but painted it for me. Everything is so gorgeous in the loft!! Goals!" @ Magz

"Mine wore pink to our first date and I knew he was the one." @ Sarah Elizabeth

You might think that a guy who doesn't like pink is a red flag, but there are many reasons why someone might not like the color. Maybe he grew up in an environment that was considered girly, or maybe his mom hated the color so much that he had negative associations with it.

You'll never know if you don't ask him! And there's nothing saying he won't change his mind.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on DenGarden and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest project with the world.