Underground Prehistoric Cave in Florida Is So Ideal for Snorklers

When you think of "snorkeling" and "Florida" together, you probably picture the tropical waters of the Florida Keys or the crystal-clear waves of Destin . But what if we told you that one of the coolest snorkeling sites in the Sunshine State wasn't at the beach- it's actually inland, and it has a name you're not likely to forget anytime soon!

Willston, FL is home to the ominously-named Devil's Den, an underground prehistoric spring that boasts uniquely blue waters. Travel vlogger @brittanytaman took the plunge into Devil's Den- and loved it!

@brittanytaman The Yucatán Peninsula is famous for its cenotes, but few travelers know that you can swim in crystal blue water right here in Florida 🐬 Devil’s Den in Willston, FL is an underground cave spring that stays at a cool 72 degrees year-round. Packed with snorkelers in the summer and scuba divers in the winter, there’s no “best” time to visit, but if you arrive early enough you may have the spring to yourself ✨ Things to know before your visit: 💰 M - F: $18.00/person Weekends + Holidays: $25.00/person 🗓️ You’ll need to make a reservation online in advance! 🤿 You must have snorkel or scuba gear to swim in the spring. They have masks, fins, and snorkels available for rent for an additional fee. #DevilsDen #FloridaSprings #TulumDupe #VisitFlorida #BucketListTravel #SecretFlorida #FemaleTraveler #TravelBlogger ♬ are you gonna leave me now - beachbumblaine

Holy cow, is that water gorgeous. 90 miles from the closest beach, this unlikely spot stands as one of the most uniquely perfect sites in Florida for snorkeling and scuba diving. We had to wonder, though- this place looks more heavenly than hellish, so why name it Devil's Den?

The answer is related to another fun fact about the cave- the waters in this spring stay at a constant 72 degrees year-round, even in the dead of winter. When early European settlers first saw the cave in winter, they saw steam coming out of ground from the warm water meeting the cold air. The unsettling sight of steam rising out of the depths of the earth caused them to name the place "Devil's Den," and the name stuck, despite the location's serene beauty!

Other visitors to Devil's Den confirmed that spooky nomenclature aside, this spring really is as cool as it seems! "It’s so much prettier in person," said @nayybrudderman. "Went last summer and it was a unreal experience!" shared @lauradamonis.

One thing to note- this place has become pretty popular with serious snorklers and seasoned scuba divers, so you can't just waltz in for a dip. If you want to take a dive in Devil's Den, you'll have to make a reservation, which you can do in advance through their website here . Happy swimming!

