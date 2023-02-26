Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
WanderWisdom

Underground Prehistoric Cave in Florida Is So Ideal for Snorklers

By Kathleen Joyce,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3NZE_0l0O03xW00

When you think of "snorkeling" and "Florida" together, you probably picture the tropical waters of the Florida Keys or the crystal-clear waves of Destin . But what if we told you that one of the coolest snorkeling sites in the Sunshine State wasn't at the beach- it's actually inland, and it has a name you're not likely to forget anytime soon!

Willston, FL is home to the ominously-named Devil's Den, an underground prehistoric spring that boasts uniquely blue waters. Travel vlogger @brittanytaman took the plunge into Devil's Den- and loved it!

@brittanytaman

The Yucatán Peninsula is famous for its cenotes, but few travelers know that you can swim in crystal blue water right here in Florida 🐬 Devil’s Den in Willston, FL is an underground cave spring that stays at a cool 72 degrees year-round. Packed with snorkelers in the summer and scuba divers in the winter, there’s no “best” time to visit, but if you arrive early enough you may have the spring to yourself ✨ Things to know before your visit: 💰 M - F: $18.00/person Weekends + Holidays: $25.00/person 🗓️ You’ll need to make a reservation online in advance! 🤿 You must have snorkel or scuba gear to swim in the spring. They have masks, fins, and snorkels available for rent for an additional fee. #DevilsDen #FloridaSprings #TulumDupe #VisitFlorida #BucketListTravel #SecretFlorida #FemaleTraveler #TravelBlogger

♬ are you gonna leave me now - beachbumblaine

Holy cow, is that water gorgeous. 90 miles from the closest beach, this unlikely spot stands as one of the most uniquely perfect sites in Florida for snorkeling and scuba diving. We had to wonder, though- this place looks more heavenly than hellish, so why name it Devil's Den?

The answer is related to another fun fact about the cave- the waters in this spring stay at a constant 72 degrees year-round, even in the dead of winter. When early European settlers first saw the cave in winter, they saw steam coming out of ground from the warm water meeting the cold air. The unsettling sight of steam rising out of the depths of the earth caused them to name the place "Devil's Den," and the name stuck, despite the location's serene beauty!

Other visitors to Devil's Den confirmed that spooky nomenclature aside, this spring really is as cool as it seems! "It’s so much prettier in person," said @nayybrudderman. "Went last summer and it was a unreal experience!" shared @lauradamonis.

One thing to note- this place has become pretty popular with serious snorklers and seasoned scuba divers, so you can't just waltz in for a dip. If you want to take a dive in Devil's Den, you'll have to make a reservation, which you can do in advance through their website here . Happy swimming!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Weird noise traveling through walls and floors of a Florida city. What’s causing it?
Punta Gorda, FL15 days ago
4 Gorgeous but Underrated Beaches in Florida
Dunedin, FL5 days ago
The most affordable place to buy a beach house in Florida in 2023
Deerfield Beach, FL7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Viral post about bug in food leads to discovery of nearly 20 dead roaches at popular Florida chicken joint
Pensacola, FL8 days ago
The Adults-Only Resort In Florida Where You Can Enjoy Some Much-Needed Peace And Quiet
Destin, FL9 days ago
Boat crashes into Florida bridge, leaving 10 people struggling in river, rescuers say
Cape Coral, FL5 days ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL8 days ago
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Florida
Opa-locka, FL12 days ago
A ‘base camp’ has popped up on vacant land in the Florida Keys. What’s happening there?
Islamorada, FL14 days ago
There’s A Lake In Georgia That’s Absolutely Magical, But Hardly Anyone Knows It Exists
Suches, GA25 days ago
Florida Beach Tops the List of the 'Deadliest' in the U.S.
New Smyrna Beach, FL3 days ago
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu Item
Miami, FL28 days ago
The Most Colorful House In The World Is On Sale For $3.5 Million
Lighthouse Point, FL5 days ago
Florida Alligator Easily Climbs Parking Lot Fence To Get Back To The Pond
Miami, FL17 days ago
This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America List
Jacksonville, FL20 days ago
This Tiny Florida Fishing Town Made Up of Islands Was Named One of the Best Places to Travel in 2023
Marathon, FL16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy