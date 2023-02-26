This Rustic, Romantic English Cottage Kitchen Is So Charming

We're all suckers for the English country cottage , especially with all the rustic charm you find at old farmhouses in the countryside. This kitchen is no different -- full of that same rustic charm, and it looks so cozy!

If you want to visit the English countryside, look no further than this charming kitchen. The space is in an old cottage decorated with dried flowers, wooden beams and wooden floor.

The comments were full of praise and curiosity.

" Magnificent." @ Beth Parker

Some people really wanted to know how to dry their own flowers for cottage style decor.

"I adore you!! Are the flowers on the ceiling real? How often are they changed? How did you hang them? I want to put them in my house! Thank you!" @ Andaira

There are many other ways you can add the warmth of a kitchen like this to your home. Even if you don't have exposed beams, you can DIY some in any room.

There you have it! This English countryside cottage kitchen design is absolutely charming, and we are inspired by the rustic and cozy style. If rustic and contemporary styles are not your thing, this design might be totally off-putting—but if you have the soul of a romantic poet, the wood and fresh-air feeling of this kitchen could be just what you're looking for.

