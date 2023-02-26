Open in App
Auburn, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

Kentucky overwhelms Auburn for 20th win of season 86-54

By Associated Press,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpMtN_0l0O00JL00

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Antonio Reeves scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half when Kentucky pulled away to beat Auburn 86-54 on Saturday for the Wildcats’ 20th win.

Jacob Tobbin had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Cason Wallace almost made it three Wildcats with double-doubles, scoring 19 points and collecting nine assists. Kentucky (20-9, 11-5 SEC) won its fourth straight after shooting 56%.

Miller leads No. 2 Alabama over Arkansas following pregame pat-down intro

After Allen Flanigan’s bucket to open the second half got the Tigers (19-10, 9-7) within nine, Reeves scored seven straight points in a 13-3 run for a 53-34 lead with 13 minutes to go. He added a trio of 3-pointers the rest of the way, his final one giving Kentucky a 36-point lead by the final media timeout. The Wildcats stretched it to 40 before the remainder of the starters departed.

Jaylin Williams scored 13 points and Johni Broome 12 for Auburn, which shot just 34% and was outrebounded 41-23.

A basket by Toppin gave Kentucky a one-point lead and began a 16-4 run over the final five minutes of the first half for a 40-29 lead. Auburn made only one its final nine shots. Tshiebwe already had his double-double by halftime with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Auburn plays at No.2 Alabama on Wednesday then concludes the regular season at home against Tennessee on Saturday. Kentucky is host to Vanderbilt on Wednesday and plays at Arkansas on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
No. 2 Alabama rallies, beats rival Auburn 90-85 in overtime
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arab and Hazel Green girls, Buckhorn boys advance to state championship games
Arab, AL2 days ago
Sparkman girls basketball advances to Class 7A state championship game
Harvest, AL1 day ago
Covenant Christian earns back-to-back Class 1A state championships
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Mars Hill girls, Plainview boys basketball teams win state championships
Mars Hill, NC20 hours ago
Three arrested for ‘large quantity’ of methamphetamines
Muscle Shoals, AL1 day ago
GALLERY: Severe storms cause damage across central Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
PHOTOS: Storm damage, flooding reported across the Tennessee Valley
New Market, AL2 days ago
EF-1 Tornado Confirmed Near New Market
New Market, AL2 days ago
Two men killed in storm-related incidents
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Moulton man charged with meth trafficking, Xanax possession
Moulton, AL9 hours ago
Decatur man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Decatur, AL2 days ago
Family shot in head in targeted attack at Florida home, sheriff says
Land O' Lakes, FL23 hours ago
Shooting under investigation in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL23 hours ago
Suspect at-large after Dothan bar shooting sends 2 people to the hospital
Dothan, AL7 hours ago
House where JonBenét Ramsey was found dead up for sale
Boulder, CO10 hours ago
Man killed by tree that fell on his truck in Talladega
Talladega, AL1 day ago
Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Oakwood Academy’s Jonathan Walden
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Tom Sizemore, actor who starred in ‘Heat,’ ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ dies at 61
Burbank, CA11 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh found guilty in double murder case
Walterboro, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy