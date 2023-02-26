TobyMac's Hits Deep Tour to bring Christian artists to Toledo

An upcoming contemporary Christian music concert is set to highlight several of the industry’s hits.

And they’ll hit deep.

“That's the hope for sure,” said David Crowder, the artist who goes by the stage name Crowder. “That's a layered little title of a tour.”

TobyMac's Hits Deep Tour comes to Toledo on Thursday. The lineup features contemporary Christian artist TobyMac along with Crowder, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, and Terrian.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. Tickets range from $15 to $30 and are available at huntingtoncentertoledo.com .

Crowder will primarily perform music from his 2021 album Milk & Honey , which he described as an album of hope.

“It's really a metaphor for the Old Testament, where there's the promise of this land that’s flowing with milk and honey,” Crowder said. “You got to go through something heavy to get to the good stuff.”

His songs are a reminder to listeners that “there's beauty on the other side of what feels difficult,” he said, and that they’re loved and created for something bigger than themselves.

“I love that I get to marry music to that,” he said. “It seeps into the places that a lot of times my intellect can't get to. I love it. Music is sneaky that way.”

Being on stage, Crowder feels, he gets the best view: the people in the room.

“When the songs come to life in a live setting and we're all singing together, that's when it really feels like the songs have their intent and purpose realized,” he said. "To watch that come to life on people's faces, that's when it gets really great."

Crowder anticipates getting back to the studio after the tour wraps up at the end of March. He said his upcoming music “could get rowdy” and more robust.

For Michael Cochren, of Cochren & Co., musi c is about encouraging others. The southwes t Indiana native leads worship in his small hometown church, which he said is "very little about me." Performing in an arena, however, has more of an “entertainment element.” But in both settings, he believes it's ultimately about the message he has to share.

“We're wanting to take people from point A to point B,” he said. “Point A being where they are, their circumstances, their struggles, and things that they're dealing with. And let's take them to point B, which is fixing their eyes on Christ.”

Cochren & Co. released its second album Running Home early this month. Cochren likened the band’s music journey to a voyage. The first album, Don’t Lose Hope , was like building a ship on the shore, he said.

“This is really like we're out in the ocean,” Cochren said. “We made it off the shore, we know where we want to go, we're on our way with this record.”

The band plans to showcase past hits along with tunes from Running Home in the Hits Deep Tour. The album’s title track reflects the parable of the prodigal son, serving as a reminder that “God is waiting in love with his arms wide open for us.”

“This album really is filled with hope, and I think it's filled with a call to return home to a loving God,” Cochren said. “It also deals with where to find comfort and peace in our circumstances.”

Some songs address mental health topics, he said, noting that people are never alone in struggles they face. He wants to share his feelings of freedom and hope with others.

“When I write these songs, they encourage me first,” Cochren said. “It's almost like therapy; they’re things that I need to say, things that I need to hear. And I believe that if they served me and they helped me, that they'll help others.”

Headliner TobyMac, who has been making music for more than three dec ades, is a “model to look u p to,” Crowder said, adding that he hopes some of the band’s talent is rubbing off on him.

“There's a lot of collaborative moments throughout the show where we're on stage together and making music,” Crowder said. “‘I feel like I'm in DiverseCity,’ is what I keep telling people, ‘I think I'm in Toby's band.’”

"He's got a lot of wisdom," Cochren said. "It's been great to glean from him, bounce ideas off of him."

Watching the other artists perform, too, allows Cochren to grow in his faith and his music.

“You can't be around so much talent and so much drive and so much excellence and not be changed by it,” he said. “They're so good at what they do that it's inspiring and it's motivating and I think we push one another.”