This Charming City In New Mexico Is A Top Spring Destination Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
By Fernanda Leon,
6 days ago
If saying goodbye to the busy city life for a few days to indulge in a weekend filled with good food, brewery visits and picturesque views sounds like the perfect plan, this charming city in New Mexico is the place to go.
Located just an hour away from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Santa Fe makes for the perfect escape with friends, family or your sweetheart for an adventure you’ll never forget.
As soon as you get to the city, visitors can tell that Santa Fe looks like no other destination they’ve visited before.
The site’s urban development clearly respects the historic environment and the Pueblo-style architecture — adobe and wood constructions used in the past — that surrounds this dreamy destination, which also houses plenty of restaurants specialized in cuisines from all over the world.
Santa Fe offers options even for the most demanding palates. So, no matter if you are looking for comfort food, Mexican, American, Asian, French, Indian, Italian or Middle Eastern, among others, rest assured that you will find them here.
