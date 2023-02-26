Jordan Poyer Pokes Buffalo: ‘It’d Be Nice to See the Sun!’ Says Bills Free Agent

Regardless of where he signs, Bills vet Jordan Poyer will be giving any team a tough-nosed veteran that has prove he will put team success first. … and maybe a sun worshipper.

Jordan Poyer’s devotion to the Buffalo Bills while under contract here is beyond question.

But now he’s a free agent and he’s earned the right to be devoted to …

Himself.

"I would love to go to a state that doesn't take half my money," the Pro Bowl safety said via his podcast. "It would be nice to see the sun, maybe, every week or so."

That would be two differences between western New York and Florida, yes.

The Bills are in a predicament this offseason, as they are projected to be $15.2 million over the salary cap, with contracts on key players expiring, while boasting a roster that will need additions after falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in AFC Divisional.

The status of starting safety and veteran leader Poyer is up in the air as his contract is set to expire this offseason. While the 31-year-old is still playing at a high level, making a name for himself as one of the best safeties in the league, the Bills may be unable to keep him in Buffalo.

And judging by Poyer's latest comments made on his podcast , maybe he’s already decided what to do. The current Bill talked about the idea of staying in the AFC East and signing with the Miami Dolphins, essentially admitting he wants to impress the team should he meet with them during free agency.

“That’d be crazy (good) to stay in the (AFC) East and come down to South Florida," Poyer said.

Poyer led the Bills in interceptions with four while ranking fifth in total tackles, 63. Losing the veteran safety would be a big loss to the Bills' secondary, but it may come down to a decision of who they would rather lose, inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds or Poyer.

Despite the Buffalo defense having a more-than-forgettable end to the year, Poyer went above and beyond when the Bills needed him most. He played with various injuries this past season - including a torn meniscus - yet still started in all 12 of his appearances.

Regardless of where he signs, Poyer will be giving any team a tough-nosed veteran that has prove he will put team success first.

And maybe somebody will be getting a sun worshipper as well.

