High School Basketball | Northeastern girls dominate Fairmont for 2A third-round blowout

On an inbound play underneath her team’s own basket early in the second quarter, Northeastern’s Aniyah Rainey had a trick up her sleeve in Saturday’s 2A NCHSAA third-round home game against Fairmont.

The lone Northeastern senior inbounded the ball by bouncing it off the back of a Lady Golden Tornado defender, allowing the ball to go right back to herself as Rainey quickly then went underneath the hoop for a reverse layup.

Rainey, who said she pulled off the move for a 3-pointer in last year’s first round, was given the advice to do so as she was told the Fairmont player had her back to her on previous inbound plays a few moments prior.

“That’s basketball savvy,” Northeastern head coach Andre Cherry said.

By then, the Lady Eagles were just having fun.

No. 3 Northeastern was in total control all game as it had already built up a 20-point lead prior to Rainey’s play and dominated No. 11 Fairmont to the tune of a 78-45 victory.

Cherry, who saw his team have relatively slow starts in their first two playoff games, noted the team couldn’t have played better defensively out of the gate on Saturday evening.

Rainey concurred.

“This is the defense we’ve been trying to get us to play all year,” she said. “We knew it was the game to do it and we did it. I’m really proud of them. I’m glad we kept the energy up and we dominated.”

Rainey began the game with a layup just seven seconds in.

Jasmine Felton added two free throws two-and-a-half minutes later to make it 4-0 and then had the next two baskets for the Lady Eagles (27-1) to make it 8-0 with 4:27 left in the first period.

Azaria Gallop then intercepted a pass at center court for a fastbreak layup to make it 10-0 with 4:10 left.

Fairmont (24-5), which didn’t get up a shot attempt in the first 2:34 of the game, finally scored on the possession after Gallop’s layup with a Taniya Simms inside shot with 3:55 left.

But Northeastern’s lead continued to grow as it led 26-6 by the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Eagles, with heavy use of the full-court press, forced 10 turnovers in the opening quarter and turned all but the first giveaway into points on the other end.

“That defense, man, that defense was on point,” Cherry said.

Rainey’s inbound play made it 28-6 1:20 into the next quarter as Felton scored on the next two possessions to make it 32-6 with about six minutes left in the first half.

The margin of the lead largely remained the same for the rest of the opening half as Northeastern held a commanding 39-14 advantage at the break.

Rainey scored 12 of her 27 total points in the first half on six field goals as Felton was well on her way to a 37-point night with 23 points in the first 16 minutes.

While the game was already effectively in hand for Northeastern, the Fairmont contingent of the crowd that made the nearly four-hour drive got loud when back-to-back buckets from Sydney Jacobs made it 49-28 with 2:35 left in the third quarter.

Any slight hope of a comeback, however, was immediately erased on a Felton triple on the other end. Her 3 began an 11-0 run that made it 60-28. The Lady Eagles led 60-31 going to the fourth quarter.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Rainey, who made three triples in the second half, eventually gave Northeastern its largest lead 68-31 with 6:05 left.

The 37-point margin was matched two more times as the Lady Eagles came close to a 40-point lead that implements a running clock, but it never quite got there.

Northeastern now hits the road for the first time in this year’s playoffs as the Lady Eagles will head to No. 2 North Pitt (26-2), which survived an overtime game Saturday, in a Tuesday night fourth-round game.

“Just approach it like we approach any other game.” Cherry said.