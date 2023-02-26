Open in App
Luka Doncic Had An Epic Answer While Choosing Between Beer And Wine

By Divij Kulkarni,

6 days ago

Luka Doncic wanted to choose between beer and wine during a recent interview, and when he got the question, he gave an epic answer.

Credit: Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports

Luka Doncic is a superstar on the court, he's been an MVP-caliber player since his sophomore season in the league. But off the court, he's incredibly relaxed, with multiple instances of him partying going viral in recent years.

Luka Doncic went viral during the Western Conference Finals last season when he was spotted having a beer. But during a fun question in a recent interview, he couldn't decide whether he loves beer more than wine.

Luka Doncic was part of an interview with other young NBA stars, with the segment including them spinning a wheel to answer some fun questions. And there was one question that caught Luka's eye:

"Oh, I hope that I get the beer or wine."

He spun the wheel and had the accuracy he normally displays when shooting the ball or making a great pass. But despite wanting to answer that question, he couldn't decide when the moment of truth arrived, answering, "I'll say both."

To be fair to Luka Doncic, it's a question that doesn't have a straightforward answer, most people would agree that choosing between beer or wine depends on the mood and the setting.

And with his reputation for being an avid party-lover, it's not surprising that he picked both. This is the man, LeBron James jokingly referred to as 'Hookah Doncic' while drafting him for the All-Star Game after all. He must lean a bit toward beer though, considering that he was talking about it after his historical 60-point performance earlier this season.

Luka Doncic Was Gifted Many Cases Of Beer After His Recovery Beer Comment Following His 60-Point Triple Double

Luka Doncic had a top-5 game in NBA history when he posted a monster performance of 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists against the New York Knicks in 2022. What made it even more legendary was Doncic saying after the game that he needed a recovery beer. And Michelob Ultra obliged him too, with Luka getting many cases following his brilliant showing .

The NBA and the sports world in general have become quite serious when it comes to health. Players still party, but it's not as common as it once was. So to see one of the biggest superstars being so open about enjoying a good time is refreshing and fun. Luka Doncic is just an entertaining man, whether it is on the basketball court or off of it.

