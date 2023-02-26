Open in App
New York City, NY
Julius Randle Opens Up On Derrick Rose's Huge Impact On The Knicks

By Aaron Abhishek,

6 days ago

Calling Derrick Rose a legend, Julius Randle shared the former MVP's role on the team.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Julius Randle firmly believes in the impact Derrick Rose has on the New York Knicks and added that the former MVP still has "enough juice" in him to play.

Calling him a legend, Randle shared Rose's role on the team. Per the New York Daily News , he said he would love to see Rose on the floor. "I would argue that he’s having just as much if not more of an impact vocally as a leader for us. He’s constantly talking to me, giving me advice. His impact is huge."

Randle's comments come on the back of New York's 128-106 beatdown of the New Orleans Pelicans. The Madison Square Garden crowd also made a huge difference in getting Rose on the floor as they cheered so loudly that Tim Thibodeau had no choice but to get the veteran to hit the court.

Rose played for just two minutes and went scoreless. He has been out of the Knicks' rotation for a larger part of the season and has been on the bench for 24 straight games.

The Phoenix Suns Have Derrick Rose On Their Radar

Rose has been one of the players pegged to find a new franchise before the end of the season, and the Phoenix Suns, who pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant earlier this month, have the former Bulls star on their radar .

Per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes , Rose is being monitored by the Suns.

"The buyout market is relatively bare at the point guard position at the moment," he wrote. "However, there is a primary candidate the team is monitoring, according to sources: New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose."

At the time of writing, the 34-year-old is averaging 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, and the numbers will look a lot better if he can find a team that gives him more minutes even off the bench. It would also mean a chance for Rose to end his decorated career on a high.

