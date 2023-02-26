Police investigate fatal shooting outside convenience store

A shooting outside the Shell Food Mart convenience store in the southwestern part of the city resulted in a man being killed and a woman being injured, police said.

The man, Nhazavias Coppedge, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman, Zakiya Jones, 22, was treated at and released from UNC Health Nash after she was found to have non-life-threatening injuries, police Sgt. Jarrod Edmonds said in a news release.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m., Edmonds said.

What happened appeared to have been an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public, Edmonds said.

Anyone with any additional information about this case is encouraged to contact the police department at 252-972-1411, Edmonds said.

A copy of audio of Nash County emergency radio traffic, obtained by the Telegram via the website Broadcastify, said the dispatcher alerted that there had been a shooting with injury and to go to the Shell Food Mart, which is at the southwest corner of the intersection of West Raleigh Boulevard and Nashville Road.

Word of the shooting began circulating via the Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted Facebook page.

Police could be seen focusing on a car and adjacent markings in place to document gunfire having occurred on pavement next to the car and just on the south side of the building.

The store is at the northeastern edge of the Williford part of the city and across the intersection from the edges of the Cedar Brook, Little Raleigh and South Rocky Mount parts of the city.