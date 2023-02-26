Rams address defense in Touchdown Wire's latest 3-round mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is nearly two months away and the Los Angeles Rams will have two selections in the first three rounds. With plenty of needs on the defensive side of the ball, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar has the Rams taking two defensive players in his latest three-round mock draft.

The Rams are currently slated to make their first selection at pick No. 36 in the second round. Farrar has the Rams taking inside linebacker Drew Sanders out of Arkansas with the 36th overall pick.

Following the release of Bobby Wagner, some could view inside linebacker as a position of need for the Rams. Ernest Jones is expected to take on a larger role, while it remains to be seen who plays alongside him in the middle of the defense next season.

After taking an inside linebacker in the second round, Farrar is predicting the Rams to take Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in the third round. Stevenson is a physical cornerback that could help address the need in the secondary for Los Angeles, especially with Troy Hill and David Long Jr. set to hit free agency, and Jalen Ramsey potentially being traded.

Even though the Rams have glaring needs on both sides of the ball, the team could unquestionably address the defense early in the 2023 NFL draft.