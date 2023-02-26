Open in App
Queen City News

Will you get an extra paycheck in March? How to know

By Jeremy Tanner,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGhme_0l0NNjgU00

(NEXSTAR) – What’s sweeter than getting paid twice a month? Getting paid three times, of course.

Americans who get paid biweekly on Fridays will see three paychecks hit their bank account during a few months that happen to have five Fridays.

“So if you’re getting paid on the first, third and fifth Fridays, that means you have a bonus paycheck, which obviously you still earned, but is potentially outside of your regular budget and kind of like a mini windfall or a mini bonus,” Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist with NerdWallet, told Nexstar.

Not every employee who gets biweekly checks will get an “extra” check during the same months, however.

3 things we know about Netflix’s efforts to crack down on password sharing

Workers who received their first check on Jan. 6 will see three-payment months fall on March and September, according to Alliant Credit Union . If you had to wait until Jan. 13 to get paid, your three-paycheck months will be June and December.

So what’s behind the financial phenomenon?

Dividing 52 weeks by two — since payments are biweekly — means that you will get 26 checks over the course of the year. But if you were to just multiply the number of months in a year by two, you would only get 24. So a third paycheck will go out in a couple of months during the year, usually very early in the month.

Is it a bonus check?

When deciding what to do with your third paycheck, an honest appraisal of your budget and any debts should come first.

If everything is on track with two paychecks per month, then a third check twice a year can be used for investing or other financial goals, according to Alliant.

Filed taxes before the IRS ruling on state relief payments? What to do now

It may help to think of the third paycheck like a tax refund, Bessette said. Depending on one’s financial situation, the money could be used to pay off a nagging bill, make an extra mortgage payment or line an emergency fund.

“You could use it for really anything that you’re planning on and anything that you might want a little bit of a head start on,” Bessette said. “And it can be really great too for a bit of fun money. We’re not going to say that you need to use it for 100% productive things. You know, if there is maybe a little splurge that you want to make, this could be a good opportunity for that.”

Bessette cautions people not to go on a massive spending spree, however, noting that this year especially there might be more incentive to save a little cash.

“We are seeing some layoffs happening in some major industries and it looks like the rate of inflation is slowing, so that’s something to consider if your emergency fund isn’t where it needs to be or where you want it to be,” Bessette said.

Finally, Bessette also recommended taking a look at savings rates and exploring other instruments, such as certificates of deposit. With the recent jump in interest rates, you might be missing out on earned interest if you choose to sock that money away for the future.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
Memphis, TN11 days ago
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new program
Chicago, IL20 days ago
Road clears after 1 killed, another seriously injured in west Charlotte I-485 crash
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
1 killed after colliding with tractor-trailers in Mooresville I-77 south wreck: Troopers
Mooresville, NC4 days ago
NCSHP: Suspect ID’d in Statesville bus reckless driving, authorities seek man
Statesville, NC23 hours ago
Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Terrifying Video: NCSHP has car that nearly hit students trying to get on Statesville school bus
Statesville, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy