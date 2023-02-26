DeSantis Hosts Trump Allies Just Miles Away from Mar-a-Lago

Marco Bello/Reuters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hosting a weekend-long retreat just four miles away from Mar-a-Lago and attended by some political figures who have previously endorsed Donald Trump. DeSantis moderated panels that included Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, and commentator Ann Coulter. Representatives for Johnson and Reynolds told Politico they would not endorse during the primaries, while Coulter has repeatedly called Trump “stupid” and “done.” The weekend affair at the Four Seasons followed a national tour in front of law enforcement in cities like New York and Chicago, and it came just days before DeSantis releases a campaign-style book. It also started just a day after Trump himself hosted a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago.

Read it at Politico