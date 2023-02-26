Four killed, four injured in St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Four people are dead and several injured, following an overnight crash near the Saint Louis University campus.

City police say one of the two involved cars drove off the South Grand overpass and landed on its top on Forest Park Parkway.

It happened just before two Sunday morning.

The fire department says EMS personnel transported four victims to hospitals. One is said to be in critical condition, another in serious, and two are stable.

No names released at this point, and no indication given as to what may have led up to the crash.

