Colonie Area Weekly Police Blotter February 15th – 22nd

CLIFTON PARK – On Wednesday Feb. 8, State Police arrested David Califano, 46, of Halfmoon on two counts of criminal sex act in the third degree and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

In October, Troopers were contacted and received a report of inappropriate sexual contact between a person under the age of 17 and an unknown adult. The investigation identified the involved individual as Califano and determined Califano had sexual contact with a person under the age of 17 in the town of Colonie, NY, and the town of Halfmoon, NY.

Califano surrendered himself to State Police in Clifton Park where he was processed.

He was arraigned at the Halfmoon Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He was also issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

DWI after crash

MENANDS – On Friday, Feb. 10 at 2:55 a.m., State Police responded to the report of a disabled at the I-787 exit 7E off-ramp in Menands. The vehicle operator was identified as Thomas B. Clark, 24, of West Sand Lake.

An investigation determined the vehicle had struck the guide rail on the off-ramp.

Roadside sobriety testing was conducted, which Clark failed.

He was arrested, charged with DWI and transported to SP Latham for processing, where he provided a breath sample that returned a 0.13 percent BAC. Clark was issued tickets returnable to the Menands Village Court on March 14 and released to a sober third party.

Bench Warrant

TROY – A Troy woman was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 9 for a bench warrant issued from Colonie Town Court for failing to appear in October. Colonie police took Jasmine Webb, 28, into custody as she was being released from the Rensselaer County jail. She was arraigned by judge Andrew Sommers.

Snowbank and DWI

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to 933 Loudon Road on Thursday, Feb. 9 at approximately 9:21 p.m. for a report of a car into a snowbank.

When officers arrived they found gray Mitsubishi Outlander stuck in the bank with the driver, a 40-year-old Waterford man, still in the vehicle.

Officers observed that the man exhibited poor motor skills, watery eyes and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. He was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and taken into custody.

The man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, a violation.

He was given an appearance ticket and released. The man is scheduled back in court on Monday, Feb. 27.

Weapon charges

COLONIE – A Colonie man faces weapon charges after an investigation into an incident near the intersection of Central Avenue and Tanglewood Road. Jeffrey Turner, 53, of Colonie, was arrested at his home on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Colonie police charged him with criminal possession of weapon, a felony, and menacing, a misdemeanor, and harassment, a violation.

He was sent to Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee. He was due in court the next day.

Shouldn’t be in Macy’s and

warrant

COLONIE – Michael Celic, 35, of Albany was inside Macy’s at Colonie Center on Friday, Feb. 10 allegedly stealing items after being banned from the store last year.

Colonie police responded and arrested Celic and also found he had an outstanding warrant from Colonie Town Court. He was taken into custody and charged with burglary, a felony, petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and the warrant.

He was arraigned by Colonie judge Andrew Sommers.

Felony warrant at US Border

MESSENA – A Canadian man was detained at the US-Canada border on Friday, Feb. 10 because he had an outstanding warrant from Albany County Court from 2006.

Colonie police drove to the Messena border crossing and arrested Joseph Flores, 29, of Ontario, Can., transported, processed and took him to Albany County jail.

Assault

COLONIE – A Scotia woman was arrested at the Sunoco on Central Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 11 after a domestic dispute.

Colonie police responded at 12:15 a.m. and took Francesca Greagan, 26, into custody after she caused physical injury to a victim with a dangerous instrument.

She was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, a felony. Greagan was processed and taken to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee. She was scheduled to be arraigned later in the day.

Aggravated DWI in Village

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Barker Street and Pine Avenue for traffic violations on Sunday, Feb. 12 at approximately 11:19 p.m. and found the driver to be drunk.

Officers observed the driver, a 35 year old Albany man, had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech, poor motor coordination and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

The man refused all field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated DWI because his BAC was over .18 percent.

He was also charged with failure to stay in a single lane, two counts of using an illegal signal and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The man was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to Colonie Town Court on Monday, Feb. 27.

Window smasher

COLONIE – On Monday, Feb. 13 at approximately 1:15 a.m. Colonie police responded to the Super 8 motel on Wolf Road for the fallout from a domestic incident.

When police arrived, they determined that Julia Zennaiter, 20, of Mechanicville, struck with her hand and broke a window during the incident.

She was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a felony. She was processed and given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, March 1.

DWI on Wolf Road

COLONIE – Colonie police observed a black Chevy Malibu traveling on Wolf Road that passed a red light on Sunday, Feb. 12 and performed a traffic stop.

Officers observed the driver, a 26 year old Pittsfield, Mass. man, to have bloodshot and watery eyes, slow and slurred speech and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

The man was taken into custody and charged with DWI. He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie town Court on Monday, Feb. 27.

Domestic

incident, assault to officer

COLONIE – A 23-year old Colonie man was arrested for assaulting a police officer after a domestic incident involving his child’s mother on Wednesday, Feb 15.

Albert Torres was charged with assault with intent to cause injury to an officer, a felony, and acting in a manner to injure a child and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, and harassment, a violation.

He was transported to the police station, treated by Colonie EMS and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment. Torres was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Sexual contact and endangering the welfare

LATHAM – Colonie police arrested a 59 year old Latham man for endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a felony, and sexual contact with a person older than 17.

Officers took Motaz Basher into custody at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 15 for the incident that happened in May. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Stalking and criminal

possession of a gun

LATHAM – A Hudson man was taken into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 15 for an incident that took place a day earlier.

Benjamin Barie, 29, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and stalking – illegal communication, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

DWI on the Northway

LATHAM – On Saturday, Feb. 11 at about 7:18 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on the Northway in Colonie for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The driver was identified as a 23-year-old Niskayuna woman.

Roadside sobriety testing was conducted, which she failed. The woman was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations and then transported to SP Latham for processing, where she provided a breath sample that returned a 0.14 percent BAC.

She was issued tickets returnable to the Colonie Town Court on March 1 and released to a sober third party.

Crash and DWI on Thruway

ALBANY – State Police responded to a report of a one-car property damage crash on the exit 24 westbound acceleration ramp. A 25-year old Schenectady woman was operating a 2014 Ford Focus when she struck the guardrail. During the investigation, Troopers determined she was driving while intoxicated. The woman was taken into custody and transported to SP Albany where she refused to provide a breath sample. She was processed for DWI and released to a sober third party with an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Albany Court on March 6.