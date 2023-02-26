'The Consultant' spoilers: Golden skeletons and other mysteries of the Amazon series, explained

What's in a name? When that name is the odd-sounding Regus Patoff, quite a lot.

Patoff is the protagonist of the Amazon Prime Video black comedy series "The Consultant," and, played to creepy perfection by Christoph Waltz , he's arrived at the hip offices of a Los Angeles video game company to replace its young founder.

The eight-part series is as much a horror show (it's based on a 2015 horror novel) as it is social commentary about the shifting workplace. Under Patoff, chaos reigns, but profitability is restored.

Spoiler alert: Given the show's many outrageously cracked moments, we checked in with series creator Tony Basgallop to get insights into some of its stranger twists. What about that odd name? Why can't Patoff walk up stairs? Are his employees really hoping he fails? Will there be a Return of Patoff?

What's with Regus Patoff's weird name?

Patoff says he's from the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. Wrong. The premiere episode features a closeup on a crate: Reg. U.S. Pat. Off., as in registered U.S. patent office. "I felt it was important to give that information to the audience right away, but not to our essential characters," says Basgallop. "The audience knows, 'OK, he's a liar, what's next?'"

Craig (Nat Wolff), a game developer who, along with Patoff's executive assistant, Elaine (Brittany O'Grady), sets out to uncover Patoff's secrets, quickly realizes their new leader is a ghost after an internet search turns up nothing.

Christoph Waltz plays Regus Patoff, the protagonist of the new dark comedy horror series "The Consultant" on Amazon Prime Video. He's a mysterious figure called in to save a video game company. Andrew Casey, Andrew Casey/Prime Video

"So right away, they do know it's a fake name, but they don't know where it or he comes from," says Basgallop. "Regus Patoff is for the audience's benefit, it tells them simply that Craig and Elaine are not paranoid or crazy, something is up."

Is Regus Patoff the devil?

At one point in the series, the classic Elvis Presley track "Devil in Disguise" blasts away just as Patoff rolls through the frame. A dead giveaway as to his true nature?

"That was the pitch, that he was the devil," says Basgallop, who nonetheless wanted to avoid disguised tails or an exit from a smoky elevator. "The cliché is the boss from hell, so is that a figurative or literal statement?"

In the end, he prefers if viewers don't take Patoff's evil ways as a sign he is Mephistopheles. "When it comes down to it, things are far more complex than that," he says. "When he gets CEOs to sign contracts (arranging their own deaths and Patoff's immediate company takeover), you are meant to wonder, is he one of the devil's helpers? I, for one, would love to know who Patoff answers to."

Why does Regus Patoff have a skeleton made of gold?

"That's not in the book, but I added it to give you that sense that he is more valuable than you, literally," says Basgallop. "When I pitched it, people thought I was crazy."

Midway through the series, Craig's sleuthing reveals that Patoff has been ordering copies of his bones made out of solid gold and replaced piece by piece through surgeries. That exceptional skeletal weight makes it hard for Patoff to climb a workplace staircase.

At the very end of the series, Craig is seen with Patoff's digit, seemingly a toe, which he cleans off to reveal a gleaming gold "bone." "I wanted him to have that token, that little gold coin you'd get after playing video games, only here he literally takes a piece of Patoff with him," he says. "It's so beautifully indicative of the gaming world."

Does Patoff sleep with Craig's fiancée?

Although initially suspicious of Craig's bizarre new boss, Patti (Aimee Carrero), Craig's fiancée, suddenly becomes enchanted by Patoff after she visits the office. There's an intimation of sexual intimacy between them.

As Craig (Nat Wolff) sleeps, his fiancée Patti (right, Aimee Carrero) answers a late night text from Regus Patoff, the odd new boss at Craig's company. Amazon Prime Video

"That's all about the allure that Patoff has, which is anchored to Episode 6 where Patoff keeps challenging Craig on their night out and Craig realizes, he can't win," says Basgallop. "So if Patoff wants your fiancée, he will have her. He's more powerful, he's more successful. He'll get what he wants."

Will Regus Patoff return?

"The Consultant" has not yet been renewed for a second season. But at the end of this one, although he suffers a massive fall and appears dead, he actually drags himself away, bloodied, to apparently corrupt another day.

"I very much hope we'll be back, yes," says Basgallop. "I love the Mary Poppins analogy for Patoff. He blows in and out with the first and last episode. You don't know where he came from, but he made a tectonic impact in people's lives.

"Similarly, Mary Poppins mends the Banks family, and Patoff mends the corporation. He's made it a better place despite some hardships, CompWare has a better game, the company will survive, he's achieved what he wanted to achieve. What's next?"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Consultant' spoilers: Golden skeletons and other mysteries of the Amazon series, explained