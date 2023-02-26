Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Shootout, chase leaves 1 critically injured

By Michael Coker,

6 days ago
A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after a drive by shootout in Evanston, Cincinnati police said.

According to Sgt. Eder, police responded to the scene just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they found multiple vehicles involved in the crash. One crashed on the Montgomery Road overpass, the second crashed into a fence on the I-71 South exit near the intersection of Montgomery Road and Brewster Avenue. The victim, who had been shot twice, was in the second vehicle. He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, CPD said. Eder added at least two people ran from the two crashed cars.

Norwood police pursued the third car down I-71. Police called off the pursuit because the vehicle drove the wrong way on the interstate.

The window of a coffee shop located at Montgomery and Brewster was left shattered by gunfire.

Over 50 shell casings were found on the ground. Several firearms were recovered the vehicles, Eder said.

Eder added no suspects have been arrested in connection to the shoutout.

