Election Day in Chicago: Everything you need to know about Tuesday’s vote for mayor, City Council and police district council

From left, activist Ja’Mal Green, Ald. Sophia King, 4th, State Rep. Kam Buckner, businessman Willie Wilson, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, former Chicago Public Schools CEO, Paul Vallas, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Ald. Roderick Sawyer, 6th, attend a mayoral candidates forum at WTTW on Feb. 7, 2023 in Chicago. Shanna Madison/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago voters will be casting ballots for mayor, members of the City Council and, for the first time in city history, members of police district councils on Tuesday.

Early voting —both in person and by mail — has been ongoing for weeks. But if you haven’t made your choices yet, we have organized our coverage to help you make up your mind. We have scores of stories about the mayoral race and the nine candidates running for mayor, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. We also have tackled the biggest of the 50 aldermanic races, as well as a primer on the police councils . What’s more, we have everything you need to know about the process of voting.

While it might feel like it has been a long road getting here, we won’t be done after the ballots are cast in this election. In the races for mayor and City Council, if no single candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote getters will face off again in a runoff five weeks later, on April 4. So save some of that energy. We’re all going to need it.

Here’s what you need to know before Election Day on Tuesday.

Casting your vote

You can vote early — and early turnout is high, thanks to mail-in ballots . In Chicago, residents can vote at any early voting site regardless of what ward they live in. Here’s how and where to cast your ballot .

Last November was supposed to be the first time Chicago polling places were fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Instead, as voters cast their ballots in city elections through Tuesday, just over a third of the polling places — often schools, park district facilities, libraries or churches — are fully accessible by ADA standards.

And if you’re wondering why Chicagoans are voting in February, here’s why .

Chicago mayor’s race

There are nine candidates running to be Chicago’s next mayor. Meet each of the candidates , read how they answered our questionnaire and search their campaign contributions .

As the election nears, candidates are in the final push for every last vote .

Catch up on our election coverage and the issues at hand for Chicago’s next mayor:

Here are some of stories Tribune reporters have written about the candidates.

Lori Lightfoot

Jesús “Chuy” García

Brandon Johnson

Paul Vallas

How the Tribune covered the forums

Aldermen elections

Many Chicagoans are voting in a new ward this year after a redistricting battle. Not sure which ward you live in? Use our interactive tool .

Read how aldermanic candidates answered our questionnaire and see who the Editorial Board is endorsing .

From newly drawn districts to a wave of aldermanic exits, Tribune reporters have covered a number of hotly contested races. Here are some of the stories:

Endorsements

Here are the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board endorsements in the Feb. 28 city election. Endorsements are made only in contested races. You can take this with you to the polls (Yes, it’s legal.) Click here for a version you can download and print.

Chicago’s police council

Chicago’s new ward map

Type your address into the search box below.

Which police district do I live in?

