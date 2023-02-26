Election Day in Chicago: Everything you need to know about Tuesday’s vote for mayor, City Council and police district council

Chicago
Chicago voters will be casting ballots for mayor, members of the City Council and, for the first time in city history, members of police district councils on Tuesday.
Early voting —both in person and by mail — has been ongoing for weeks. But if you haven’t made your choices yet, we have organized our coverage to help you make up your mind. We have scores of stories about the mayoral race and the nine candidates running for mayor, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. We also have tackled the biggest of the 50 aldermanic races, as well as a primer on the police councils . What’s more, we have everything you need to know about the process of voting.
While it might feel like it has been a long road getting here, we won’t be done after the ballots are cast in this election. In the races for mayor and City Council, if no single candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote getters will face off again in a runoff five weeks later, on April 4. So save some of that energy. We’re all going to need it.
Here’s what you need to know before Election Day on Tuesday.
Casting your vote
You can vote early — and early turnout is high, thanks to mail-in ballots . In Chicago, residents can vote at any early voting site regardless of what ward they live in. Here’s how and where to cast your ballot .
Last November was supposed to be the first time Chicago polling places were fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Instead, as voters cast their ballots in city elections through Tuesday, just over a third of the polling places — often schools, park district facilities, libraries or churches — are fully accessible by ADA standards.
And if you’re wondering why Chicagoans are voting in February, here’s why .
Chicago mayor’s race
There are nine candidates running to be Chicago’s next mayor. Meet each of the candidates , read how they answered our questionnaire and search their campaign contributions .
As the election nears, candidates are in the final push for every last vote .
- Ghost buses, CTA budget woes, shared streets: Transportation challenges ahead for Chicago’s next mayor
- Pension debt, property taxes, budget holes: Chicago’s next mayor faces huge financial problems
- Declining enrollment, empty schools, union battles: Mayoral candidates grapple with big challenges in Chicago Public Schools
- Just let the Bears go? Chicago’s mayoral candidates on what they’d do to keep the team — and what happens to Soldier Field.
- Lori Lightfoot came out of nowhere to win the 2019 Chicago mayor’s race. Can a lesser-known challenger do the same this time?
- White voters helped propel Lori Lightfoot to the mayor’s office in 2019. Will they stick with her in February?
- What the tax returns of Chicago mayoral candidates show about their money — and which contender refused to release them
- Super PACs playing bigger role in mayor’s race, hiding donors
- A hundred years ago, Chicago elected a reform mayor. He was voted out four years later.
Lori Lightfoot
- Mayor Lori Lightfoot accuses rival Paul Vallas of ‘dog whistle’ over ‘take our city back’ comments
- Mayor Lightfoot backtracks after telling people who support her rivals, ‘Don’t vote’
- O’Hare and Mayor Lori Lightfoot address homelessness at the airport after social media uproar
- Mayor Lightfoot still sees chance to stop Bears’ move to Arlington Heights: ‘We want to do everything we can’
- Bears’ land deal comes 2 weeks before mayor’s election. Could a team move wound Lori Lightfoot?
- Lori Lightfoot takes aim at Brandon Johnson as mayoral race enters final two weeks: ‘Do not be taken in by the false prophets’
- After criticism and ethical questions, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says campaign will stop emailing CPS teachers asking for student volunteers
- Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s signature Invest South/West program is 3 years old. But some of its big projects were already planned when she took office.
Jesús “Chuy” García
- Chuy García gets personal in latest Chicago mayor campaign ad: ‘I nearly lost my son to the gangs’
- Ex-Gov. Pat Quinn endorses ‘Chuy’ García for Chicago mayor; Black faith leaders line up behind Lightfoot
- Chicago’s Latino voters could be key in the mayor race. Will they back ‘Uncle’ Chuy García or a rival?
- Mayor candidate ‘Chuy’ García says he doesn’t know why Sam Bankman-Fried contributed to his campaign: ‘I don’t know the gentleman’
- Mayoral candidate Jesús ‘Chuy’ García vows ‘accountability’ and ‘respect’ for police in safety plan; Lightfoot says he’s copying her ideas
- In mayor’s race, ‘Chuy’ García floats property tax relief grants
- Mayoral candidate ‘Chuy’ García airs first TV ad, vows to bring back ‘safer Chicago’
- ‘Chuy’ García gets $1 million from labor union as race for Chicago mayor enters ballot-challenge phase
- As candidates for Chicago mayor jockey for union support, Rep. García lands a big labor endorsement
Brandon Johnson
- Brandon Johnson once said it was a ‘political goal’ to defund police. He’s been less precise running for mayor.
- Anjanette Young endorses Brandon Johnson for Chicago mayor on anniversary of botched police raid on her home
- Chicago Teachers Union’s big spending on Brandon Johnson for mayor draws criticism over union influence and pushback among some members
- In mayor’s race, Brandon Johnson unveils public safety plan
- Top Lightfoot ally throws support behind Brandon Johnson for mayor
Paul Vallas
- Paul Vallas blames unnamed hackers for his Twitter account’s likes of offensive posts
- Mayoral challenger Paul Vallas has promoted his schools resume, but blemishes garner scrutiny
- Paul Vallas’ Twitter account liked offensive, racist posts. He denies doing it himself and denounces ‘abhorrent’ views.
- Mayoral contender Paul Vallas disappointed in police union over ‘right-wing extremist’ Ron DeSantis’ speech in Elmhurst
- Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas insists he’s a lifelong Democrat. But he’s backed by conservative donors and the FOP.
- Paul Vallas campaign defends his son, 1 of 3 police officers who fatally shot a man in Texas last year
- Ald. Tom Tunney backs Paul Vallas for mayor
- Chicago police union endorses Paul Vallas for mayor
- Candidates pile on Brandon Johnson in last mayoral debate before election: ‘You are a fraud’
- Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends CPS students during mayoral forum, criticizes moderator: ‘You’re describing them as if they’re dumb’
- Mayoral candidates sound off on CTA, crime: ‘I am ... pissed off that buses are dirty’
- Protesters disrupt Chicago mayoral forum as candidates exchange personal attacks
- Mayoral candidates bicker over police reform, schools as Mayor Lightfoot criticizes rival for ‘mansplaining’
- Mayoral candidates clash at forum: ‘Don’t lecture me about schools’
- Crime takes center stage at forum as Mayor Lori Lightfoot interrupts opponents and moderator to defend record
- Candidates Ja’Mal Green and Sophia King take aim at Mayor Lightfoot’s leadership style
- ‘You brought chaos’: Mayor Lightfoot defends record against challengers ‘Chuy’ García and Brandon Johnson
- Chicago mayoral candidates share ideas on city investment, schools and crime
- In first Chicago mayoral debate, challengers attack Lori Lightfoot’s record while she aims to ‘finish the job we have started’
- Mayor Lori Lightfoot pounces on challenger Paul Vallas during punchy women’s forum
Aldermen elections
Many Chicagoans are voting in a new ward this year after a redistricting battle. Not sure which ward you live in? Use our interactive tool .
Read how aldermanic candidates answered our questionnaire and see who the Editorial Board is endorsing .
- 1st Ward: A rematch — and more — in competitive 1st Ward race to represent Wicker Park, Logan Square
- 4th, 5th and 10th Wards: Change ahead for South Side lakefront as candidates vie for 3 open City Council seats
- 6th and 21st Wards: Candidates in City Council races seek to recapture glory of city’s Black middle class
- 11th, 12th, 24th and 43rd Wards: City Council members appointed by Mayor Lightfoot find ties to her are a double-edged sword
- 14th Ward: The proxy battle to replace Ald. Edward Burke is between allies of the indicted outgoing alderman and ‘Chuy’ García
- 19th Ward: Candidates on the Southwest Side stake out positions on the left, right and the middle
- 20th Ward: Ald. Jeanette Taylor aims to fend off rivals to her 20th Ward seat, where persistent challenges abound
- 23rd Ward: Shadow of Michael Madigan looms in fight for 23rd Ward alderman
- 27th, 28th, 29th and 37th Wards: There’s major turnover on the City Council, but aldermen on West Side look to keep things status quo
- 33rd Ward: Machine politics still front and center in race for 33rd Ward alderman
- 34th Ward: Chicago’s new 34th Ward set to play key role as city looks to reenergize downtown
- 36th Ward: Shaped like a playground seesaw, new 36th Ward brings three challengers looking to knock off incumbent
- 45th Ward: Embattled Ald. Jim Gardiner’s fitness is key issue in race for 45th Ward
- 46th and 48th Wards: In lakefront wards on the North Side, voters can chart a new course as two longtime aldermen retire
- 50th Ward: As more deleted tweets emerge, challenger aims to shift focus to rival: ‘I hope Ald. Silverstein’s record receives as much scrutiny’
Chicago’s police council
- For the 1st time ever, Chicago voters will elect police councils. Here’s what it means for communities.
Chicago’s new ward map
Which police district do I live in?
