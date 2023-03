Pitt Panthers head coach Jeff Capel added another line to his Coach of the Year resume.

PITTSBURGH -- Jeff Capel has engineered on remarkable turnaround for the Pitt Panthers. Last season they won just 11 games and a year later, they have won 21 games with at least three left to play this season and are in position to make their first NCAA Tournament since 2016.

Following Pitt's 99-82 win over Syracuse on Senior Night at the Petersen Events Center, CBS college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein endorsed Jeff Capel for ACC Coach of the year.

His battle with NC State's Kevin Keatts, Clemson's Brad Brownell and even Virginia's Tony Bennett is fading as all those squads muddle through tough ends to their regular seasons while Capel's Panthers race towards the postseason at the head of the ACC.

Capel is already in the running for a National Coach of the Year award. He was named to the Naismith College Coach of the Year late-year watchlist a little more than a week ago.

