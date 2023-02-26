Prayers for Ukraine: Rossford's St. Michael joins worldwide reflection of anniversary of Russian invasion

St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church in Rossford received an outpouring of love from the community after Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, escalating the ongoing nine-year Russo-Ukrainian War. Lifelong parishioner Barbara Wallace recalled groups unaffiliated with the church leaving flowers and pins for the parish, while others offered money to support Ukraine.

One year later, on Friday, the parish joined the Ukrainian Catholic Church worldwide to observe a 12-hour day of prayer and fasting for Ukraine. It was set to begin at noon Kyiv time, or 5 a.m. for those observing from Ohio.

Mrs. Wallace said earlier in the week that she planned to spend a few hours in the church on Friday. Her intentions, she said, would be “for peace, and that we would be kind to everyone that we meet.”

In addition to personal prayers said Friday, as well as intentions offered during liturgies each weekend, St. Michael’s organized an event in collaboration with local nonprofit Toledo Helps Ukraine on Saturday. The event welcomed refugees to Toledo and offered an update on the work of the organization, which helps facilitate withdrawing people from Ukraine and financially supports refugees. It was the church’s first partnership with the organization, but Toledo Helps Ukraine co-founder Alona Matchenko said she’d like to collaborate more in the future.

Mrs. Wallace said ahead of the event that she’s happy to help set up the church hall and prepare the meal.

“We have to support these people,” said Mrs. Wallace, who is part Ukrainian. “They’ve gone through so much. We will never understand what they’ve gone through. Never.”

She also hoped some refugees would visit the church or attend liturgy after the event.

The church hasn’t seen Toledo-based refugees come to its liturgies, said Father Steven Paliwoda, who is based out of the Cleveland area during the week.

Not many of St. Michael’s congregants are Ukrainian, either. Looking at a list of registered parishioners, Mrs. Wallace counted about 10 who had grown up at St. Michael’s. She concluded, over the phone, that “half of the envelope holders are … old-timers.”

The rest of those regular attendees tend to be younger families who are attracted to the Eastern liturgy.

“A lot of the people coming in now are Roman Catholics who were disgruntled with Novus Ordo, and they like our traditions,” said Father Paliwoda, referring to the Mass form that decades ago replaced the Latin liturgy.

Deacon Trevor Fernandes described this as a new wave of counterculture.

“The young people want to chant, East or West, even if it's not in Latin, they want chant,” he said. “They want incense. They want a sense of identity. They want smells and bells. They're willing to have larger families, and they're willing to fight for traditional values.”

That’s how St. Michael’s deacon ended up there. He was born and raised a devout Roman Catholic in Toledo. But he wasn’t satisfied with the direction modern churches were going. He appreciated that the Latin Mass — which he served at for nearly two decades — maintained a traditional approach to modern liturgy. And he found Divine Liturgies to be beautiful.

“What drew me was the sense of transcendent worship,” Deacon Fernandes said.

“This liturgy gives glory to God in its face,” he said of the Divine Liturgy written by St. John Chrysostom in the 4th century. “But the prayers, there’s no doubt they’re Catholic.”

Ukrainian Catholic churches are in full communion with the church in Rome. But their liturgies and sanctuaries are unlike those in the Roman rite, more closely resembling Eastern Orthodoxy. Father Paliwoda said Ukrainian and Roman Catholics agree on faith and morals, but there are some differences between the churches’ takes on theology.

St. Michael's celebrates liturgy fully in English. Churches with a larger Ukrainian population, however, may be in partial or full Ukrainian. Nearly the entirety of the service is chanted, led by the deacon’s wife Tamara Fernandes.

During the liturgy, Deacon Fernandes travels throughout the sanctuary with incense. Several bells are attached to the chains of his censer, ringing throughout the church with each swing.

“We engage all five senses every single liturgy in the Eastern liturgy,” he said. “It's not recited; it has to be sung.”

Mrs. Wallace said she likes how Ukrainian Catholics express themselves.

“When we enter the church, we go right up to the tetrapod and reverence the holy pictures,” she said. “We stand for the entire liturgy.”

Deacon Fernandes similarly noted, “Everything that we do is reflective of the glory and majesty of God, how we treat our blessed lady and the saints.”

St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2012.

The congregation formed as an influx of immigrants came to the area from Eastern Europe to work at the former Libbey-Owens-Ford glass company. The parish was once a more bustling cultural community, Mrs. Wallace recalled. Liturgies were in Ukrainian, children learned Ukrainian dances, and the parish hosted festivals.

One tradition that’s lasted is the pierogi fund-raisers. Church members coming together to make and sell pierogi for the community goes back as far as Mrs. Wallace can remember, she said.

The only other social event St. Michael’s regularly does now is a monthly potluck. Some of the families come from places like Bryan, Defiance, and Pemberville, so it’s difficult to schedule more activities during the week. One highlight of the potlucks, multiple church members noted, is that those who live on farms bring fresh milk and homemade bread and butter to share.

Divine Liturgy is served Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 8:30 a.m. at the church, located at 135 Walnut St., Rossford.

Toledo-born Ukrainian Anna Wasylysh yn, 91, entered the sanctuary ahead of Divine Liturgy on a recent Saturday. She took her seat in the front pew alongside her son, Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

Reflecting on what the parish means to her, Mrs. Wasylyshyn said: “It’s my strength. It would be difficult for me to not have this church because it relates to my family, my parents, my husband, my children.”

Mrs. Wallace, 84, said she’s grateful her grandparents took her to the church as a child.

“It’s my home,” Mrs. Wallace said. “[If] my kids don’t know where I am … they’ll find me at the church.”