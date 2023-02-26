Warm and humid for the time being

Unseasonable weather remains in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

It will at least Friday before things arrive on the heels of a cool down.

Til then a repeating pattern of warm, humid mornings accentuated by fog, at night windy blowing out the clouds Sunday night.

Monday arrives with breezy skies with warm temps and partly cloudy.

Temps will start to fall slightly as head through the week as a cold front makes its way into the area, but likely the warm temps will stick around.

Another cold front arrives on Friday making next weekend much cooler and dry.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny skies. Warm and humid. Becoming breezy. Low: S 70, N 68. High: 82.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy. 20% spotty showers. Breezy. Becoming a little less humid late. Low: S 66, N 64. High: 82.

TUESDAY:

Sun to partly cloudy. Little less humid, mild. Low: S 63, N 58. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy. Warm, bit more humid. Becoming breezy. Low: S 65, N 61. High: 82.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Breezy. Low: S 71, N 69. High: 82.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and some storms. Windy.

Warm early, then falling temps. Low (Near Midnight): S 55, N 50. High: 75, then falling.