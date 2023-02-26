Open in App
Mobile, AL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: Lenten sacrifice and temptation

By Chad Petri,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bemBk_0l0N4n8i00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG ) — Faith Time is our Weekly conversation on matters of faith, joining us this morning is Titus Thorn with Big Zion AME Zion Church in Mobile. With Mardi Gras over we enter into the season of Lent where Jesus was tempted in the desert for 40 days before his execution. We talk about the story of Lent this morning and the value of that story today.

Guest: We learn from the sacrifice of Jesus that whatever it is that the Lord requires of us, whether it is giving up some earthly possessions or whether it is giving God our time or giving God our energy, those sacrifices mean that we give whatever up to to be more in tune with God and build a strong relationship with God. And that is what we learn from Jesus when he sacrificed his time by going into the wilderness for 40 days during the Lenten season.

Anchor: Why is it important for us to sacrifice to honor God? And how can we do that?

Guest: It is important that we sacrifice the honor of God. It’s because God requires that of us it’s the sacrifices that allow us to build a better relationship with God, a strong relationship with God, and allow us to endure hardships, knowing that God is in control.

Why is lent important to the Easter story?

Christian teachings and the teaching of Jesus Christ are what the Christian faith is based upon, and the Lenten season is based upon the 40 days that Jesus went into the wilderness or the desert to get away when he went to the wilderness. He did not engage with people, he did not heal, he didn’t open blind eyes and make blameless. But he took those 40 days to pray and to fast to prepare for Easter Sunday and get closer to God.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mobile, AL newsLocal Mobile, AL
South Sounds Music Festival releases 2023 lineup ahead of return to Mobile
Mobile, AL1 day ago
High rip current risk continues this weekend
Mobile, AL1 hour ago
New video halts Nakhla trial for the day, defense calls for mistrial
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Diamond Dolls’ learn leadership, lifesaving skills in Daphne
Daphne, AL7 hours ago
Lewis Bear, philanthropist and businessman, passes away at 82
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Things to do in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach other than the beach
Gulf Shores, AL2 hours ago
Encore Rehab opens in old Lucedale post office
Lucedale, MS1 day ago
Loxley one of the newest cities in the US, depending on how you look at it
Loxley, AL9 hours ago
Youth violence prompts local high school football coaches to start non-profit
Semmes, AL2 days ago
Biden mocks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Jet cockpit flies off after takeoff during Fairhope air show
Fairhope, AL1 hour ago
Downtown Mobile juice bar owner wants to get people healthy
Mobile, AL1 day ago
WATCH: Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues boater south of Mobile
Mobile, AL1 hour ago
Ferry service returns to Pensacola Bay
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
1 injured in shooting at Chickasaw Food Mart, 1 detained: Police
Chickasaw, AL2 days ago
How to get flag condition alerts for Gulf Coast beaches
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Mobile man sentenced to life in prison in connection to 2020 shooting in Irvington: Sheriff
Irvington, AL2 days ago
Woman pulls gun on ex-boyfriend who punched, pulled gun on her at McDonalds: Atmore Police
Atmore, AL1 day ago
2 with ‘life-threatening injuries’ in shooting at Rickarby Park: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL22 hours ago
New airline coming to Mobile, says Airport Authority
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Woman convicted of helping South Mississippi inmates get unemployment benefits
Leakesville, MS2 days ago
Gun found on Baldwin County HS campus, student arrested
Bay Minette, AL2 days ago
Greene County native, Olympic Gold Medalist headlining Women’s History Month event at Auburn
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Dredging project to help eroded West Beach beaches underway
Gulf Shores, AL3 days ago
Mobile Police searching for missing, endangered man
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Mobile Police searching for man caught on camera walking through home, looking in refrigerator
Mobile, AL3 days ago
Pedestrian struck, killed on Palafox in Pensacola
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Mobile Police searching for missing teen last seen in Theodore
Mobile, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy