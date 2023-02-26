Faith Time: Lenten sacrifice and temptation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG ) — Faith Time is our Weekly conversation on matters of faith, joining us this morning is Titus Thorn with Big Zion AME Zion Church in Mobile. With Mardi Gras over we enter into the season of Lent where Jesus was tempted in the desert for 40 days before his execution. We talk about the story of Lent this morning and the value of that story today.

Guest: We learn from the sacrifice of Jesus that whatever it is that the Lord requires of us, whether it is giving up some earthly possessions or whether it is giving God our time or giving God our energy, those sacrifices mean that we give whatever up to to be more in tune with God and build a strong relationship with God. And that is what we learn from Jesus when he sacrificed his time by going into the wilderness for 40 days during the Lenten season.

Anchor: Why is it important for us to sacrifice to honor God? And how can we do that?

Guest: It is important that we sacrifice the honor of God. It’s because God requires that of us it’s the sacrifices that allow us to build a better relationship with God, a strong relationship with God, and allow us to endure hardships, knowing that God is in control.

Why is lent important to the Easter story?

Christian teachings and the teaching of Jesus Christ are what the Christian faith is based upon, and the Lenten season is based upon the 40 days that Jesus went into the wilderness or the desert to get away when he went to the wilderness. He did not engage with people, he did not heal, he didn’t open blind eyes and make blameless. But he took those 40 days to pray and to fast to prepare for Easter Sunday and get closer to God.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.