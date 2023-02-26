Open in App
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: LA Relief Pitcher Talks Why He Chose The Boys in Blue

By Ricardo Sandoval,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCCvs_0l0N3cgC00

Relief pitcher Alex Reyes is excited to don a Dodgers jersey

Your Los Angeles Dodgers added to their bullpen last week, signing All-Star reliever Alex Reyes.

Reyes signed a one-year deal worth $1.1 million. The 28-year-old had been with the St. Louis Cardinals his entire career, spending five seasons with the club.

This past offseason, Reyes elected for free agency in mid-November after not playing in 2022.

The righty underwent shoulder surgery in May 2022 and has dealt with injuries throughout his young career.

Taking the chance on a player like Reyes, who has an injury history and is recovering from an injury, is a big risk, but not for the Dodgers.

The new reliever spoke with our friends over at Dodgers Nation and said it was a no-brainer for him to come to Los Angeles due to LA's track record.

"It meant everything. When we were team searching, one of the big things was finding an organization that understood where I was and where I am in my rehab and this is grade-A organization and I'm excited to be here and continue my rehab here and get healthy and help this team down the line."

Reyes was one of the best relievers in 2021, earning his first and only All-star appearance. 2021 was his best season making a career-high 29 saves, going 10-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 72.1 innings pitched.

The Dodgers have a famous track record of helping players find their niche. Last season, Tyler Anderson was the best example of that. He had his best season as a pro with the Boys in Blue and will look to carry that momentum with the Angels.

Rich Hill, who spent three and a half seasons in LA, was in danger of being out of the league. Instead, he was the Dodgers better pitcher in the rotation in his tenure and had his best winning percentage as a starter over 15 appearances.

The opportunity will be there for Alex when he's ready to go; however, it will be up to him to go out and perform the way he's capable of pitching.

According to Reyes , he should be back sometime between June and July. By then, he could have the opportunity to solidify himself as the closer for the Boys in Blue.

