Position change for Sir Mells? Recent social media post appears to suggest it

By Zachary Neel,

6 days ago

At this point in the season, we spend a lot of time looking at the newer players on the roster, often looking at jersey numbers or positional changes ahead of spring football. A year ago, a lot of the buzz in Eugene was surrounding Jackson Powers-Johnson, and whether he would stick on the offensive line, or potentially play on the defensive line as he had in Oregon’s bowl game.

This year, there’s another positional question mark on the offensive line for the Ducks. The question now is where redshirt freshman Sir Mells is going to be lining up this spring, on offense or defense?

A recent picture of Mells at Oregon practice this week raised some eyebrows, with the freshman wearing a white offensive jersey, rather than a green defensive jersey. Some fans took notice, and Mells mother, who is a well-known personality on social media, got in on the action.

The Picture

Mama Mells Chimes In

What This Means for the Ducks

The offensive line and defensive line are two position grounds where Oregon has a lot of depth at the moment. The DL is probably in a better situation at the moment since guys like Brandon Dorlus, Casey Rogers, and Popo Aumavae are all returning in 2023, while the OL is working to replace 4 starters from the 2022 season. Switching Mells from the DL to the OL — if that's indeed what is happening — doesn't change things dramatically for Oregon, but could be a great move for them if that's where they see him excelling more as a player down the road.

What This Means for Sir Mells

Until we see Mells play on the OL and get an idea for where he can stack up against some of the other players, it's hard to know exactly what his future is. However, you could argue that there is a quicker route to playing time on the OL than the DL. As I mentioned above, there are some established starters on the defensive side, and while it's unlikely that Mells will be able to crack the rotation on the OL after making this potential switch this offseason, he could find a spot on the depth chart and start working his way up over the next year.

An Important Note to Remember

All of this is speculation at this point. Does it look like Mells could be changing positions based on a picture? Definitely. Do his mom's comments allude to that? Yes. However, we can't know for sure that Mells has made the switch to offense until we can at least observe him throughout spring practice. There's a chance that the coaching staff is simply trying him out on that side of the ball to see what he can do. There's a chance that he moves back and forth like Powers-Johnson did a year ago. Of course, there's the chance that he will be an OL going forward. However, until we can see it in action, we won't know for sure. We'll find out more once spring practices start in March.

