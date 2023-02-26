When A Fandom Collides: Shipping Wars

In response to 4 TV Couples That Remind Us True Love Is True

It's no secret that with every show or movie comes a fandom.

What comes with fandom? Passion, and lots of it.

This passion is mostly good, but sometimes things tend to get taken too far. And why is this? Most of the time it's down to ships in the show.

Most of the ships are 'canon' meaning that they actually happen in the plotline of the TV show or movie. Then there's what's called a 'crack ship' which is fandom slang for a couple/pairing that would never happen within the realms of the show.

There's also the 'rare pair' which can be a pairing that not many people in a certain fandom like - can also relate to the terms above.

Yes, fandom is meant to be fun. But why are things so complicated when it comes to fans and their favourite TV couples?

Personally, I believe if you like a couple in a show you like a couple. There's no need for negative energies.

But when thinking about it more, definitely think it can be down to fan service from writers too. This 'fan service' might not be appreciated by all fans and then - this is when a fandom will collide.

Yes, every fandom has an array of different people. These people who share one common interest but like all the different characters, storylines, arcs and pairings for their own reasons. I believe that if you're in a fandom, people should at least try to get along. It's bare minimum. Because, when everything is stripped back, everyone is there for the same reason. And that's the media everyone loves and has chosen to consume.

I understand not liking certain characters or pairings as not every single character will be to everyone's taste.

However, it's not hard to just ignore something you don't like. It works wonders! Trust me.