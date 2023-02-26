Open in App
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Fazoli's is officially open at Sky Harbor Airport — and debuting a breakfast menu

By Bahar Anooshahr, Arizona Republic,

6 days ago

Fazoli's officially opens on Monday, Feb. 27, in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s Terminal 4. This is not only the chain's first Arizona location since shuttering in 2008 but also its first-ever location inside the Phoenix airport.

The fast-casual Italian brand that started in Lexington, Kentucky, serves its pizza, subs, pasta, dessert and unlimited breadsticks at more than 200 restaurants nationwide. Fazoli's first posted the news of its return to Phoenix in an Instagram post in August 2022 . It promised a total of nine locations.

“We’re excited to bring back this best-in-class brand, which has elevated all aspects of the guest experience, from new menu items to the exceptional tableside service,” says Nava Singam, owner and CEO of Kind Hospitality and longtime Fazoli's fan, in a press release.

Kind Hospitality also runs Panera Bread, Macayo’s Mexican Food, O.H.S.O. Brewery, Infusion Coffe & Tea, Barrio Brewery Co., Virtù and Native Grill & Wings.

Eat like a local: 100 essential restaurants in metro Phoenix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMVNa_0l0N2J4I00

What's on Fazoli's airport menu?

Kind Hospitality created a streamlined menu for the airport location that features pizza, specialty pastas, buttery breadsticks, signature bakes like chicken parmigiana and baked spaghetti with meatballs, subs, salads and shareables such as fried mozzarella skewers.

Gluten-friendly, keto and low-carb options are also available. Unique to this location is a breakfast menu that features cinnamon swirl breadstick bites, hot honey chicken and egg breakfast sandwiches, and breakfast burritos.

Where is Fazoli's at Sky Harbor Airport?

Fazoli's is located in Terminal 4, between gates B6 and B13, adjacent to O.H.S.O. Brewery.

Details: Sky Harbor International Airport, 3800 E. Sky Harbor Blvd., Terminal 4. Phoenix. fazolis.com

Reach the reporter at BAnooshahr@azcentral.com . Follow @banooshahr on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fazoli's is officially open at Sky Harbor Airport — and debuting a breakfast menu

