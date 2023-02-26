Mullett madness: How the Arizona Coyotes have maintained a home ice advantage

At first, it was hard to determine how the Arizona Coyotes would play at home.

With only a sampling of games that kicked off the inaugural season at Mullett Arena, the Coyotes couldn’t fully establish a home ice advantage and went 1-2-1 before going on the road for the next month.

It wasn’t until the Coyotes returned from the 14-game road trip and racked up big wins when the home ice advantage was forming. The Coyotes snapped its 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins, and then returned with an overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers via Clayton Keller’s first career hat trick.

The ice has often been praised for its quality and it has produced fast-paced results for the Coyotes. Of the 20 wins, 13 have come from home heading into Sunday's home game against Nashville. Ten of those 13 wins came against teams in a steady race for the playoffs, including both teams in the Stanley Cup Final.

When the Coyotes took down the Vegas Golden Knights, one of the top teams in the Pacific Division, Clayton Keller pointed to the heavy road presence playing a positive role.

“We obviously spent a long time on the road to start the year so I think when we’re home, we’re super excited and the ice is super good here. That always makes it a little easier on the legs. It’s just fun playing at home,” Keller said.

In each of the last five games, the Coyotes have put on thrilling efforts in different ways. Sometimes it was goaltending taking center stage or different lines stepping up. A bizarre sight during Wednesday’s game against the Calgary Flames was the Coyotes up 3-1 during the second period while the Flames were totaling over 30 shots on goal.

Injuries and the trade deadline will certainly tinker with the current setup, especially with defenseman Jakob Chychrun missing the last six games for trade related reasons. But throughout the season, the team has displayed tight chemistry with lines that haven’t shifted in the last two months.

“First and foremost, you look at Keller and (Nick) Schmaltz. Those two are leading the pack, they bring our offense every night,” Coyotes forward Christian Fischer said. “They kind of drag everybody with them. When they’re out there making so many plays and obviously, even if they’re not scoring, it gives so much momentum for other guys.”

Schmaltz has performed better at home with 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists), including six points in the last five games. Keller has scored four points in the last five home games and has 21 points at home for the season (11 goals, 10 assists). Both have scored their first career hat tricks this season at Mullett Arena.

Although the aftereffects of the heavy time spent on the road are seen in a road record of 7-20-7, the remaining schedule is the payoff. Including Sunday’s game against the Nashville Predators, the Coyotes will have 17 of the remaining 24 games at home.

