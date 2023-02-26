10 things to do in the Coachella Valley this week, Feb. 26 to March 4

There are always plenty of things to do in the Coachella Valley. We've put together a list of events and entertainment happening this week.

Here are 10 things to do this week:

The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival

Sunday is the last day of the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival. The fair has a slew of attractions that include BMX stunt shows, hypnotism, pig races and more. There are plenty of date snacks and desserts to enjoy, and you can also expect the usual fair food and drinks as well as exhibits, carnival rides and live music.

When: 3-10 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday to Monday, Feb. 17-26

Where: 82-503 Highway 111, Indio

Tickets: Starting at $10, Free for kids 5 and under

More info: datefest.org

Cultural Weekends at Cabot's Pueblo Museum

February and March will feature several offerings from Cabot's Pueblo Museum that provide an intimate experience with award-winning artists. Attendees will be able to watch these creators work, as well as engage with them. Sunday is the last day to see the Mata Ortiz Master Potters. Lila Silveira, Trini Silveira and Elvira Bugarini Cota will paint a pot free-hand with a human-hair brush. Attendees can also witness how pots are fired at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: Cabot's Pueblo Museum, 67-616 E. Desert View Ave., Desert Hot Springs

Tickets: Free

More info: cabotsmuseum.org/event/cultural-events/

Sunday Soiree

The South Palm Canyon Art Collective is a group of artists who took residency at the former Muse Creative Center, which they turned into a studio. Every month they host an open studio to invite the public to their space. Each month will also have guest artists displaying their work so expect to see a variety of art to admire.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: 2nd floor, 1500 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Tickets: Free

More info: eventbrite.com/e/sunday-soiree

The Swinging '60s Show

This show will be about celebrating the groovy era of the 1960s, from the fashion to the music. There will be comedy, audience participation and live music. Artists will pay tribute to James Brown, Simon & Garfunkel, Dusty Springfield and other notable musicians of the time.

When: 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 1

Where: Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Tickets: $31.27 including taxes and fees

More info: eventbrite.com/e/the-swingin-60s-show

Hitting New Heights

Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz are Broadway performers who have starred in productions by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The two will join the stage to celebrate Miranda and other composers as they sing songs from "Wicked," "Hamilton" and more.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2

Where: McCallum Theatre, 73-000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert

Tickets: Starting at $45

More info: mccallumtheatre.com/shows/2022-2023-season/hitting-new-heights

La Quinta Art Celebration

Enjoy this five-day festival featuring 200 artists exhibiting work in a variety of art styles. It all takes place outdoors where attendees are able to talk with the artists and learn more about their work. And, of course, you can't have a festival without food and drinks, so there will be a bistro and various bar options for people to indulge in.

When: 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, March 2-5

Where: La Quinta Civic Center, 78-495 Calle Tampico, La Quinta

Tickets: $25

More info: laquintaartcelebration.org

Cathedral City LGBT Days

It's always time to celebrate LGBT pride in the Coachella Valley, but Cathedral City is going all out this weekend for its annual Cathedral City LGBT Days. On Friday, the first 300 people who reserve their spot online will receive free access to a City Hall Lighting Ceremony followed by a screening of "Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" and an inaugural Pride Drone Show (or, if you want to watch the movie from a reserved bean bag, you can pay $20). On Saturday, eventgoers can enjoy a drag brunch and daytime pool party with celebrity DJs and guest hosts. Saturday evening, members of the LGBT community and allies can honor one of Hollywood's greats at a Remembering Leslie Jordan event at Mary Pickford Theatre during which host Del Shores and special guests Newell Alexander, Rosemary Alexander, Ann Walker and Emerson Collins will share their stories, anecdotes, behind-the-scenes clips, photos and more of the late Jordan.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 3 City Hall Lighting Ceremony (followed by movie screening and drone show); 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4 Remembering Leslie Jordan event

Where: All events take place in or next to the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater, 68-526 Ave Lalo Guerrero, Cathedral City

Tickets: Various prices depending on event, check online

More info: cathedralcitylgbtdays.com

The ALT-imate Listener Appreciation Party featuring lovelytheband

Radio station ALT 101.5 will present this free concert hosted by The Woody Show and featuring a performance by indie-rock group lovelytheband. The band is known for the radio hit "broken" and will be performing outdoors at Agave Terraza outside the Agua Caliente Casino.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 3

Where: Agua Caliente Casino, 68-960 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City

Tickets: Free, VIP tables available for $75 with a $150 bar minimum

More info: aguacalientecasinos.com/the-alt-imate-listener-appreciation-party

The Street Fair at College of the Desert

Take a stroll through this street market and shop at boutiques featuring art, crafts, home decor, clothing and more. You can easily spend the entire day at at this event, which includes plenty of food vendors offering a variety of options to nibble on.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday

Where: College of the Desert, 43-500 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert

Tickets: Free

More info : codaastreetfair.com

Taste of On The Mark

The food market and deli On The Mark is hosting a tasting event for the various products they offer. Attendees will be able to enjoy organic wines, craft beers and more. Admission will include a tasting cup and an all-access pass to sample all that is offered. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Where: On The Mark, 111 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Spring

Tickets: $75 and $85 at the door

More info: eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-on-the-mark

