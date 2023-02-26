Antiques: Modernism Week musings

The big 2023 Modernism Week is a wrap. The tours, lectures and displays have all been had, and the many thousands who took part have moved on to other things. Hotel rooms and rental cars are once again available, and life is returning to some semblance of peak-season normal. Having participated in various events and spoken to a number of participants, we've gleaned some interesting bits about where the mid-century modern movement is, and where it's going. Here are some musings, unofficial and errant as they may be.

First of all, Modernism as a whole is alive and well, and Palm Springs remains its world capital. On a national level, its popularity varies from region to region and appears to be most vibrant in major metropolitan areas. It seems that there weren't as many international visitors during this past week as in previous years, but that may have been the result of other factors such as COVID, weather and flight availability. I also didn't see credentialed press and big-city designers as frequently. Finally, the outlandish mid-century costuming that usually defines the opening night event was not nearly so much on display. Too bad, because that's always a highlight of the evening.

All this is to say that Modernism has gone mainstream. The hardcore enthusiasts who usually populate the week simply weren't in attendance, or if they were, they were much more invisible than usual. Modernism Week traffic was more local and regional than national, and many vendors at the Modernism Show at the Palm Springs Convention Center reported somewhat slower sales than in years past. In particular, big-ticket sales, whereby a large and expensive piece of furniture would be ostentatiously wheeled out of the show in the middle of the day, were almost unseen. This trend is hardly bad, but it does indicate a maturing of the category. And the expansion of mid-century offerings by mass merchants such as Target indicates a much wider audience for the look than ever before.

The impact of inflation was also hard to miss and has dampened collector's enthusiasm for certain categories. Prior to the pandemic, the sale of vintage jewelry and watches was a significant part of our daily business, only to be reduced to near zero when people stopped going out for almost 18 months. The segment came back to life during last year's holiday season, but buyers have once again become cautious and collectors are incensed at the crazy fluctuations in price among such brands as Rolex. Popular models of factory-new Rolexes are exceedingly scarce, and many of those lucky enough to buy them have become flippers in the secondary market at huge mark-ups. While opportunistic selling is hardly new, it takes collectors of moderate means out of the market. That is unfortunate too.

So what are the takeaways from all this? The type of exhibitor at the Modernism Show has already begun to evolve away from pure mid-century vintage and more towards contemporary designers offering modern-made lookalikes. There were significantly fewer dealers of authentic artifacts from the era, especially those coming from far-away locales. Among those present, sellers of lower price points did better at the show than high-end dealers, and that trend will likely continue. Perhaps most uncertain is the future of Modernism itself. Surely the aesthetic will continue to live on here in Palm Springs, but I can't help wondering if the bloom is coming off the larger rose. No movement lasts forever.

