Vote for Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week

The state championships are in full swing as the winter high school sports season winds to a close.
This week’s Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week nominees are:
- Catherine Hyde, Silverton swimming
- Gentry Hagedorn, Central swimming
- Mark Seledkov, Woodburn swimming
- Grace Schoonmaker, Sprague racquetball
Vote for the athlete you think is most deserving. The poll closes at noon Thursday.
Catherine Hyde, Silverton swimming: She placed third in the 100 freestyle at the OSAA state championships, scoring four team points for the Foxes.
Gentry Hagedorn, Central swimming: She placed fourth in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly at the OSAA state championships to score six team points for the Panthers.
Mark Seledkov, Woodburn swimming: He placed second in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 100 butterfly at the OSAA state championships.
Grace Schoonmaker, Sprague racquetball: She placed second overall in singles, doubles and mixed doubles at the state tournament.
To vote in the poll, go to bit.ly/3ZjlaLB
