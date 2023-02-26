Open in App
Silverton, OR
Statesman Journal

Vote for Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal,

6 days ago
The state championships are in full swing as the winter high school sports season winds to a close.

This week’s Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week nominees are:

  • Catherine Hyde, Silverton swimming
  • Gentry Hagedorn, Central swimming
  • Mark Seledkov, Woodburn swimming
  • Grace Schoonmaker, Sprague racquetball

Vote for the athlete you think is most deserving. The poll closes at noon Thursday.

Catherine Hyde, Silverton swimming: She placed third in the 100 freestyle at the OSAA state championships, scoring four team points for the Foxes.

Gentry Hagedorn, Central swimming: She placed fourth in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly at the OSAA state championships to score six team points for the Panthers.

Mark Seledkov, Woodburn swimming: He placed second in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 100 butterfly at the OSAA state championships.

Grace Schoonmaker, Sprague racquetball: She placed second overall in singles, doubles and mixed doubles at the state tournament.

To vote in the poll, go to bit.ly/3ZjlaLB

Add a Comment
Community Policy