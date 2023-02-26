Pivoting toward a bright future

Brian Bruess, President, College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University

For institutions that have been around as long as St. Ben’s and St. John’s, it’s easy to point to our robust history and rich mission traditions as the reasons we have produced decades of impressive outcomes.

In truth, part of what has led to our long success is the ability to adapt to changing environments. And now is one of those times.

Nationally, colleges and universities are facing unprecedented and ever-intensifying headwinds. We’ve seen many coming for some time, and some were accelerated by the pandemic. No question, higher education is facing a host of significant stressors: dramatic shifts in student demographics, questions about affordability, about the value proposition of a four-year college degree, and about the liberal arts.

To respond and ensure a bright future, higher education needs new approaches. And without significant innovation and the ability to pivot in ways most have never had to, many institutions won’t survive. Those that thrive will be those of us that not only embrace new understandings, but also adopt dynamic approaches to both education and the liberal arts.

Dr. Georgia Nugent, president of Illinois Wesleyan University president and past president of Kenyon College and College of Wooster, is a visionary, national champions of the liberal arts. She has spoken at St. Ben’s and St. John’s many times, including about her work: “The Liberal Arts in Action: Past, Present, and Future.” She makes the compelling point that there has been a move away from defining the liberal arts based on academic disciplines and majors. Instead, we are wise to move toward a broader understanding about how knowledge is created and pursued—about wisdom grounded in more dynamic and fluid processes of inquiry. In the words of Dr. Nugent: “What appears to produce the extraordinary result of a liberal arts education is the particular combination of matter and manner, a broad-based curriculum with specific pedagogical practices in a context that also contributes to learning.”

At St. Ben’s and St. John’s, our academic plans and future align with such matter and manner. We’re focusing on innovating and creating a more sophisticated student experience—one based on outcomes. We are holding student learning and human flourishing at the center of our work, using our fierce commitment to producing and documenting higher-order outcomes as the driver of our educational evolution.

As we wrestle the urgent questions and navigate the intense headwinds, we are doing so by formulating student-centric innovations; becoming nimbler; and creating a responsive academic future.

Without a doubt, there is always going to be a place in higher education for residential liberal arts colleges. Moreover, there’s going to be a sweet spot for the distinctive Benedictine education we offer at St. Ben’s and St. John’s. It’s just that in the future, the results won’t be measured by the classes we offer or by a single degree. What we offer will be evermore increasingly on measurable learning outcomes and competencies students are required to demonstrate.

Our College and University mission is about the holistic development of students. We are not only committed to their intellectual development, but also to nourishing bodies and spirits. And it will be in our impressive students and alums that our greatest innovations will be revealed: the witness of each Bennie or Johnnie, in word and action, demonstrating the breadth, depth and quality of the CSBSJU experience in how they work, live, love, and serve.

This is the opinion of College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University President Brian Bruess. To A Higher Degree is published the fourth Sunday of the month and rotates among the three presidents of the largest Central Minnesota higher education institutions.