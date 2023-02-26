Should Investors Buy Etsy Stock After Q4 Earnings?

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is finally increasing buyers on the platform after several quarters of declines due to the economic reopening. This video will review fourth-quarter earnings and answer whether investors should buy the stock now.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 24, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 25, 2023.

