Vote for The Register-Guard Athlete of the Week

The winter sports season is nearing the end but athletes continue to showcase their talents with some big achievements this week.

This week's Register-Guard Athlete of the Week nominees are:

Paige Doerr, Marist Catholic basketball

Rylan Carson, Churchill basketball

Kelsey Wasikowski, Churchill swimming

Information about each nominee is listed below. Vote for the athlete you think is most deserving at bit.ly/3KEhgJ9. The poll closes at noon Thursday.

Paige Doerr, Marist Catholic basketball

The senior is averaging 15 points and eight rebounds a game this season.

Rylan Carson, Churchill basketball

The senior had 15 points, four assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal in the Lancers 90-82 win over South Eugene on Feb. 21.

Kelsey Wasikowski, Churchill swimming

The senior broke the 5A state record in the 200 yard individual medley in 2:00.45 at the swimming state championships on Feb. 18.

Edith Noriega is a sports reporter for The Register-Guard and Salem Statesman Journal. If there is an athlete you would like to nominate for Athlete of the Week, you may reach her at ENoriega@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Noriega_Edith.