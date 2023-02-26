Open in App
The Register-Guard

Vote for The Register-Guard Athlete of the Week

By Edith Noriega, Register-Guard,

6 days ago
The winter sports season is nearing the end but athletes continue to showcase their talents with some big achievements this week.

This week's Register-Guard Athlete of the Week nominees are:

  • Paige Doerr, Marist Catholic basketball
  • Rylan Carson, Churchill basketball
  • Kelsey Wasikowski, Churchill swimming

Information about each nominee is listed below. Vote for the athlete you think is most deserving at bit.ly/3KEhgJ9. The poll closes at noon Thursday.

Paige Doerr, Marist Catholic basketball

The senior is averaging 15 points and eight rebounds a game this season.

Rylan Carson, Churchill basketball

The senior had 15 points, four assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal in the Lancers 90-82 win over South Eugene on Feb. 21.

Kelsey Wasikowski, Churchill swimming

The senior broke the 5A state record in the 200 yard individual medley in 2:00.45 at the swimming state championships on Feb. 18.

Edith Noriega is a sports reporter for The Register-Guard and Salem Statesman Journal. If there is an athlete you would like to nominate for Athlete of the Week, you may reach her at ENoriega@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Noriega_Edith.

