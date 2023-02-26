‘Nobody can go back – we all face jail’: the dissident theatre company opening Adelaide festival

Long before the pandemic, working over video calls was completely normal for husband-and-wife team Natalia Koliada and Nikolai Khalezin. The founders of Belarus Free Theatre, who arrive in Australia soon to put on the production Dogs of Europe at Adelaide festival, have worked under extreme conditions since the company’s birth in 2005.

Then, the repressive regime of Alexander Lukashenko had already been in power for 11 years. Performing arts companies were owned by the Belarusian government; artistic directors appointed by the country’s ministry of culture. From the moment it was created, Belarus Free Theatre was already an illegal entity.

‘Today there are more artists in jail in Belarus than journalists and human rights defenders’ … Natalia Kaliada and Nikolai Khalezin of Belarus Free Theatre in London. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Koliada and Khalezin directed their actors remotely using Skype and a network of CCTV cameras, installed in a secret rehearsal room. To attend a performance, the phone number of a theatre administrator would be quietly circulated by word of mouth. Leave your name and number – someone will be in contact.

A meeting point would be arranged and the audience would proceed to the secret venue – a private apartment, a vacant warehouses, sometimes a forest – that would be constantly changed to elude authorities.

Audience members were told to bring along their passports: if the performance was raided by special forces, being able to easily prove your identity meant less time in a cell.

In October 2021, Belarus Free Theatre’s actors, directors and audience were all arrested. Released pending a trial, most were facing a prison sentence of up to eight years. The company fled to Ukraine using a border resistance network. When Russia declared war on Ukraine in February 2022, the company crossed the border to Poland.

“Now we are all in different locations, but nobody can go back to Belarus,” Koliada says from London. “We all face jail. Today there are more artists in jail in Belarus than journalists and human rights defenders.”

Nicolai Khalezin addresses the ensemble at a rehearsal of Dogs of Europe in London. Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

According to PEN International, almost 600 writers, artists and cultural workers alone were targeted by armed forces in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election that reasserted Lukashenko’s dictatorship. PEN estimates that almost one in 10 political prisoners held in Belarusian prisons, as of 2021, are citizens working in the cultural sphere, found guilty of charges such as “extremism” and “petty hooliganism”.

Koliada now accepts that herself, her husband, and the dozen or so actors and technicians that make up the permanent company, likely face permanent exile from their home country. Belarus’s collusion with Russia in the invasion of Ukraine has only cemented that belief.

A single production of Dogs of Europe would mean facing a maximum eight year prison sentence for those involved if staged in Belarus. Copies of the 1,000 page novel by Alhierd Baharevich, upon which the play is based, were seized by the regime when published in 2017. Notwithstanding its political content, the book is written in the Belarusian language; myriad ethnic languages and cultures within the broad sweep of the Soviet Union were stamped out and the Russification of Belarus has continued under Lukashenko. His regime has overseen a renewed crackdown on booksellers and publishing houses specialising in Belarusian language publications, likely to appease the Kremlin.

Dogs of Europe. Standing: Kiryl Kalbasnikau and Oleg Sidorchik. Ground: Raman Shytsko, Pavel Haradnitski, Ilya Yasinski and Aliaksei Saprykin. Photograph: Linda Nylind

When Koliada and her husband read Dogs of Europe, they immediately began negotiating with the writer for Khalezin to adapt the work for the stage.

“Angry dogs are barking at the border of Europe. And it feels like at some point those angry dogs will start to tear people apart. We just had to make the show because it felt so relevant,” Koliada said.

“We lived through Russia making war on Georgia in 2008. In 2014 Russia started the war against Ukraine [annexing Crimea]. And then Russia entered Syria in 2015. So for us, this is the reality.”

She fears Baharevich is right in his novel: “Putin and Lukashenko are building a new reich,” she says. “And the only thing that Lukashenko doesn’t understand is that if the democratic world allows them to do that, then Putin will get rid of Lukashenko when it is done. And democratic leaders continue to wait and observe, while thousands of people are killed, tortured and jailed.”