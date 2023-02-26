Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘1923’ on Paramount+?

We have a little bit of good news and, unfortunately, some bad news. The good news? The season finale of Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 (Episode 8: “Nothing Left to Lose”) is now streaming on Paramount+! The bad news? It’s going to be a while before Jacob and Cara Dutton (Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) return to our TV screens.

The series premiere of 1923 exceeded even the loftiest of expectations, becoming the most-watched Paramount+ premiere of all time in the United States. What exactly does that mean when it comes to the show’s future? We’ll get to that in a moment, but if you’re looking for something new to fill that 1923-shaped hole in your streaming schedule, Decider recommends Justified (Hulu), Sneaky Pete (Prime Video), Reacher (Prime Video), and Tulsa King (Paramount+).

Will 1923 be back for a second season? Here’s everything we know.

When Will The 1923 Season Finale Be On Paramount+?

Right now! The season premiere debuted Sunday, February 26 on the streamer.

How Many Episodes Are There Of 1923 Season 1?

The first season consists of eight episodes.

Will There Be A Season 2 Of 1923?

You better believe it. 1883 may have concluded after one season, but 1923 will return for Season 2! Earlier this year, Paramount+ renewed their popular Yellowstone prequel for a second season.

Has A 1923 Season 2 Release Date Been Announced?

Nope. While an official 1923 Season 2 release date has yet to be announced, it’s probably going to be a while. With Yellowstone, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and a slew of other shows in development, Taylor Sheridan has a lot on his plate. This is purely speculation, but we don’t expect new episodes until mid-to-late 2024.