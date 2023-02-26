Open in App
Scotland Neck, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Local man killed in Scotland Neck

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer,

6 days ago

A Rocky Mount man was killed in the early morning hours of Sunday in Scotland Neck and authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving the homicide case.

Dayquan Pittman, 33, was found dead by town police officers and a Halifax County deputy after responding about 1:20 a.m. to the 1500 block of Roanoke Street about a man lying on the pavement, the town police department said in a posting via Facebook.

Pittman died as a result of an apparent gunshot wound, the posting said.

According to the posting, Pittman was originally from Scotland Neck and was with some friends earlier in the night on Roanoke Street.

The posting said although town police believe there are several witnesses, no one remained on the scene and no one provided information to officers.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to phone Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444, phone the town police department at 252-826-4112 or go online to the town police department’s Facebook page.

Word of the posting began circulating locally via the Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted Facebook page.

Comments / 0
