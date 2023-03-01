Gang Member AKA 'Big Bro' Distributed Drugs In Waterbury, Gets Years In Prison

A street gang member will spend years in prison after continuing to distribute drugs in Waterbury even while he was out on bond.

Waterbury resident Jerrell Jamison, age 30, also known as “Rell” and “Big Bro,” was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday, Feb. 24 for distributing narcotics, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.

Jamison's sentencing is the result of an investigation into gangs, drug trafficking, and illegal gun possession in Waterbury that identified him as a suspect. On April 16, 2019, a court-authorized search of Jamison's residence by the Waterbury Police Department yielded the following:

More than 1,400 individual dose bags of fentanyl/heroin;

Distribution quantities of cocaine, crack, and marijuana;

A loaded .40 caliber pistol;

More than 40 rounds of ammunition.

Jamison tried fleeing his residence as authorities descended upon it, but he was caught in his backyard.

Later investigation then identified Jamison as a member of the Paybacc Crips street gang. Additionally, the firearm seized in the search was found to be connected to five prior events by ballistics analysis, including a December 2016 assault.

Jamison was later released on bond after the search. However, his case was handed over to federal prosecutors when it was found that he was continuing to engage in criminal activity while released, and he was detained beginning on Thursday, March 10, 2022. He has been in prison since.

Months later, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, Jamison pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, cocaine base, or "crack,", and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, federal officials said.

Following his prison sentence, he will also be subject to four years of supervised release.