Open in App
Waterbury, CT
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Gang Member AKA 'Big Bro' Distributed Drugs In Waterbury, Gets Years In Prison

By Ben Crnic,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBs9M_0l0MyhSI00

A street gang member will spend years in prison after continuing to distribute drugs in Waterbury even while he was out on bond.

Waterbury resident Jerrell Jamison, age 30, also known as “Rell” and “Big Bro,” was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday, Feb. 24 for distributing narcotics, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.

Jamison's sentencing is the result of an investigation into gangs, drug trafficking, and illegal gun possession in Waterbury that identified him as a suspect. On April 16, 2019, a court-authorized search of Jamison's residence by the Waterbury Police Department yielded the following:

  • More than 1,400 individual dose bags of fentanyl/heroin;
  • Distribution quantities of cocaine, crack, and marijuana;
  • A loaded .40 caliber pistol;
  • More than 40 rounds of ammunition.

Jamison tried fleeing his residence as authorities descended upon it, but he was caught in his backyard.

Later investigation then identified Jamison as a member of the Paybacc Crips street gang. Additionally, the firearm seized in the search was found to be connected to five prior events by ballistics analysis, including a December 2016 assault.

Jamison was later released on bond after the search. However, his case was handed over to federal prosecutors when it was found that he was continuing to engage in criminal activity while released, and he was detained beginning on Thursday, March 10, 2022. He has been in prison since.

Months later, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, Jamison pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, cocaine base, or "crack,", and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, federal officials said.

Following his prison sentence, he will also be subject to four years of supervised release.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
Hartford man convicted of 2019 murder
Hartford, CT21 hours ago
Wash. officer in training arrested for rape also tied to 2016 case in Waterbury
Puyallup, WA1 day ago
Migrant smuggling arrests in Hartford
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stray Bullet Hits Holyoke Home: Crime-Fighting Tech Tool Led To Bust, Police Say
Holyoke, MA2 hours ago
Man convicted for 2020 murder of man in Meriden
Meriden, CT2 days ago
Police: Bridgeport man arrested for multiple burglaries in Norwalk
Norwalk, CT22 hours ago
Man Nabbed For Multiple Home Burglaries In Area, Police Say
Saugerties, NY1 day ago
Two men face manslaughter charges in construction death
Vernon, CT1 day ago
2 sentenced for death of man found in Windsor Locks storage bin
Windsor Locks, CT2 days ago
Fairfield man charged in alleged high-speed shootout
Fairfield, CT2 days ago
Motel Smoke Alarm Leads To Crack Cocaine Arrest In East Windsor
East Windsor, CT2 days ago
Children Busted With Guns, Drugs In Chicopee Raid: Police
Chicopee, MA3 days ago
Shooting Investigation Underway in New Haven
New Haven, CT5 hours ago
Carjacking Suspect Seriously Injured in Crash Involving 5 Other Vehicles in Waterbury
Waterbury, CT6 hours ago
Suspect Uses Garage Door Opener In Unlocked Car To Break Into Westchester Home: Police
Greenburgh, NY9 hours ago
Crack Dealer On Electronic Monitoring Busted In Poughkeepsie, Cops Say
Poughkeepsie, NY3 days ago
Suspect Reportedly Staked Out His Victim At Brooklyn Spanish Market: Police
Brooklyn, CT2 days ago
Milford News: Credit Card Theft (12 Counts)
Milford, CT1 day ago
String Of Vehicle Break-Ins Targets Work Tools In Westchester, Police Investigating
Mount Vernon, NY1 day ago
Salem Social Media Star Ernest Johnson Gets 3 Years Prison Time: Feds
Salem, CT4 days ago
Man Nabbed For Stealing Cooking Oil From Darien Business, Cops Say
Darien, CT3 days ago
Convenience store owners arrested for store organized theft: State Police
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Hartford Store Owner, Employee Charged With Re-Selling Stolen Items, Cops Say
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Conn. EMT arrested, accused of kidnapping, carjacking fellow EMT he dated
Bridgeport, CT4 days ago
Bridgeport Police Chief Porter rolls out personalized police survey initiative
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Multi-City Chase: 5 Armed Robbery Suspects Caught By K-9 Unit, Police In Westchester
New York City, NY3 days ago
Fentanyl and Crystal Meth Dealer Arrested – Town of Poughkeepsie
Poughkeepsie, NY4 days ago
Mall Fight: CT Man Accused Of Being 'Combative' With Security
Milford, CT4 days ago
Man dead following Plainville standoff
Plainville, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy