Augusta Christian boys outlast Cardinal Newman to win SCISA 4A Championship

SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA – The Augusta Christian boys were crowed SCISA 4A basketball champions in a physical game against Cardinal Newman, Saturday at the Sumter Center, that came down to the last possession, eventually winning 47-44.

Behind strong performances from DJ Shine and Braylen Smith, the Lions put just enough together to outlast the Cardinals.

“We overcame a lot of adversity,” said Augusta Christian Head Coach Brandon Dotson. “We played probably a tougher schedule than we have ever played.”

Smith had three first-half 3-pointers. Going into the break, the Lions led 28-22 after both teams struggled to find any momentum. In the latter half, points would be even tougher to come by.

Braylen Smith hit three first half 3-pointers to spark Augusta Christian in its 47-44 state championship victory. Photo by Dylan Jackson

Defense ruled for both teams. Every shot was contested, free throws were both precious and scarce – and neither team could get a large run going.

“I’m so proud of our guys for executing,” said Dotson. “Understanding our shots, picking our spots, when to attack, when not to, it was a hard fought game on both ends.”

In the fourth quarter, both the Lions and Cardinals were going back in forth, exchanging the lead on nearly every possession. After a 3-pointer from Shine, Elton Smith Jr. found room along the baseline and threw down a slam dunk.

With just 30 seconds left, Cardinal Newman trailed by a single point with the ball. They failed to get any points and would send Augusta Christian to the line.

With seconds remaining down three, Cardinal Newman missed a distance 3-pointer to tie the game, securing the Lions their second straight 4A SCISA Championship.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I’m extremely proud of the guys,” said Dotson. “Cardinal Newman is a great coached team. They are a superb team.”

Augusta Christian and Cardinal Newman had played twice prior to this matchup, splitting the series. The Lions winning tonight meant that they took the season series.

“The guys are battle tested,” said Dotson. “These guys know what it means to finish out a game.”

Augusta Christian finishes their season as champions with a final record of 26-5. Cardinal Newman finishes 19-16, having won seven of their last nine games.

“Execution and toughness (separated us at the end),” said Dotson. “We realized that we had to get a rebound, we had to clean up on the boards, we had to play great defense. Without that, we don’t win this game.”

