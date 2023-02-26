Camden girls win big, return to South Carolina 3-A title game

Camden overwhelmed Lower Richland 50-24 in the 3-A Lower State championship game on Saturday, earning a repeat trip to the state title game.

Joyce Edwards, the Bulldogs’ 6-foot-3 junior center, led the way with 18 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Edwards needs 17 points to reach 3,000.

Tateyonia Harris scored 13 points for the Bulldogs, who are 28-2 and have won 26 consecutive games.

Lower Richland (19-7) was led by Tyra Floyd with nine points.

The Bulldogs will face Wren for the state championship next Friday at noon at USC-Aiken. Camden fell 60-58 to Keenan in last year’s title game.

Here is a look at the other playoff games in South Carolina.

3-A girls

Wren 62, Southside 41

Raina McGowens scored 19 points and Olivia Randolph had 14 as the Hurricanes (26-5) dominated the Upper State championship game. Wren got a big boost when 6-foot-4 center Riley Stack erturned to the lineup after missing the first three playoff games for health reasons. Stack, who has committed to Coastal Carolina, produced a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Southside finished the season with a 27-4 record.

1-A boys

Christ Church 55, Great Falls 27

Woods Windham led the Cavaliers with 15 points and D.J. Harvey had 14. Christ Church will play Scott’s Branch in the state championship game.

1-A girls

Denmark-Olar 52, St. Joseph’s 38

Aveion Walker led the Vikings with 12 points. TaKenya James and Dy’Neka Roberts each had 10 points. The Vikings (27-2) trailed 10-4 early but bounced back to set up a rematch with two-time defending state champion Military Magnet for the title next Saturday at USC-Aiken. Military Magnet (24-6) beat D-O 35-20 in the championship game last season. St. Joseph’s ended the season with a 15-10 record.

1-A girls

Military Magnet 60, Lake View 46

The two-time defending state champions ousted Lake View by a comfortable margin. Sabri Mitchell led the Eagles (24-6) with 13 points while Dream Watson had 12 and De’Jamari Pugh contributed 11.

Jaleya Ford led Lake View (22-3) with Gendasia Page had 12 and Tianaa Hamilton added 10.

3-A boys

Crestwood 66, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 62

Crestwood (23-4) won its 13th in a row en route to claiming the Lower State championship. O-W nearly fought back from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter but fell short. Horace Jaqcues led the Bruins (22-7) with 21 points and Brykel Washington had 16.

1-A boys

Scott’s Branch 64, Estill 56

Randy Gibson and Jordan Kind both scored 18 points to lead the Eagles (20-3) to the state championship game. Gibson also had 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Estill finished the season with a 19-11 record.