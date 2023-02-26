Two men shot dead, four others injured in less than 24 hours in NYC

Two men were gunned down and four other people were injured in four separate shootings over less than 24 hours during a bloody weekend in New York City, police said.

Both of the fatal shootings took place in the Bronx, The victim in the more recent, a 25-year-old man identified as Achilles Baskin, found murdered on the street in midday, police said.

Baskin was struck multiple times throughout his body at E. 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, cops said. He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital but couldn’t be saved.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, police sources said.

The other man killed, a 29-year-old who was not publicly identified, was shot in the chest and head during an argument in the lobby of his apartment building on Sheridan Avenue near Grand Concourse around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital but couldn’t be saved. The shooter fled in a dark sedan, cops said.

The motive wasn’t immediately known in either of the fatal shootings.

Bullets also flew on Beach 100th Street in Rockaway Beach around 4 a.m. Sunday, striking a 22-year-old woman in the right foot and a 35-year-old man in the left leg.

The gunfire followed a fight inside a residence that spilled out into the street, according to police. It was unclear what the fight was about.

Both victims were both rushed to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. Four shell casings were found on the scene.

Later that evening, two more people were struck by gunfire in South Jamaica, Queens.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and a 28-year-old man was shot in the left leg outside the Baisley Park Houses on Guy R Brewer Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m., police said.

Both were taken to Jamaica Hospital and were expected to survive. There have been no arrests.

Hours earlier, two men were stabbed in a separate fight at Parade Place and Caton Avenue in Brooklyn around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

A man in his 30s was in critical condition after he was knifed in the torso, cops said. He was taken to Maimonides Hospital.

A 35-year-old man was also stabbed in the torso but he was in stable condition at Kings County Hospital.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a white and black jacket and a white face mask. He fled on foot.