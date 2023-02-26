Weekend Break: The Spice House in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — WGN Weekend Morning News takes Weekend Break to The Spice House in Naperville.

The original Spice House opened in 1960 and now there are four locations around Chicago.

The Spice House in Naperville has every spice you’re looking for.

And for the cooks who don’t cook too much, there are exact packs that have all the spices you need already blended together.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.