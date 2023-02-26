Open in App
Naperville, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: The Spice House in Naperville

By Marcella Raymond,

6 days ago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — WGN Weekend Morning News takes Weekend Break to The Spice House in Naperville.

The original Spice House opened in 1960 and now there are four locations around Chicago.

The Spice House in Naperville has every spice you’re looking for.

And for the cooks who don’t cook too much, there are exact packs that have all the spices you need already blended together.

