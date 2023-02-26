Partners in Progress and student art show premiere at the Gmeiner

Wellsboro, Pa. — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is pleased to announce two new exhibits that will be open from Saturday, March 4 through Sunday, March 26.

Partners in Progress will have a display of clients’ art work in the Atrium Gallery. Partners in Progress is a non-profit organization based in Mansfield that envisions a community that is inclusive and progressive.

They offer services for students and adults with disabilities, including vocational training, day programs, and transitional living skills. Partners offers art lessons as part of its adult continuing education because art is a form of communication that is accessible to all and is a necessity for the full development of better quality of life for everyone. To learn more about Partners in Progress, check out their website: partnerspip.com .

The Main Gallery will feature student artwork in the return of the regional student art show. March is national Youth Art Month and the Gmeiner is thrilled to present our local youths’ talent to the community. This year’s Regional Student exhibit was open to any public, private, or homeschooled student from Potter, Tioga, and Bradford counties. Students were allowed to enter up to two pieces in any medium. These could be pieces that they created in school or on their own. Encouraging children to participate in the arts allows them to develop creativity, problem solving skills, observation, and communication skills.

On Sunday, March 26, the final day of the exhibits, there will be a reception from 2 - 4 p.m. to celebrate all of the artists and their teachers. Light refreshments will be served at the reception, which is free and open to the public. The Gmeiner is open from 12 - 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and is located at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro behind the Green Free Library. Admission to the gallery is free.