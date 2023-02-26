Open in App
Avon, OH
See more from this location?
Chronicle-Telegram

High school swimming: Avon's Alex Downing wins state title in 100-yard butterfly, also gets a second; Avon Lake's Joe Swain picks up two thirds

By Paul Heyse The Chronicle-Telegram,

6 days ago
CANTON — Alex Downing ended the drought. No Lorain County girl had won a state swimming title since 1995 ... until now. The Avon junior...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Division I district wrestling: Midview's Hunter Anderson one of 6 to advance to semifinals
Grafton, OH23 hours ago
High school gymnastics: Mental makeup sparked North Ridgeville's Lydia Bubar
North Ridgeville, OH2 days ago
High school wrestling: North Ridgeville senior has plenty of staying Powers
North Ridgeville, OH2 days ago
High school football: Elyria Catholic drops Elyria from next season's schedule
Elyria, OH2 days ago
Boys district basketball: Tall, talented St. Edward too tough for Elyria
Elyria, OH2 days ago
Boys district basketball: Cold-shooting North Ridgeville can't keep up with Garfield Heights
North Ridgeville, OH2 days ago
Lenten meals
Avon, OH1 day ago
Lorain County-based Clarence and the Beekeepers places second at Tri-C High School Rock Off
Amherst, OH2 days ago
Boys district basketball: Brookside's banner season comes to an end against state-ranked Lutheran West
Sheffield, OH2 days ago
Mark Hammonds
Amherst, OH2 days ago
Timothy V. Turcus
Lorain, OH21 hours ago
Elyria, Lorain receive $200K violence prevention grant
Elyria, OH15 hours ago
Dolores A. Barnick
Strongsville, OH1 day ago
50 tons more of East Palestine debris sent to Ross Incineration Services
East Palestine, OH15 hours ago
Ruthlee Bertsch
Amherst, OH1 day ago
Avon Lake presents Charah's new redevelopment plan for power plant
Avon Lake, OH14 hours ago
Carl Peter Hartman, Sr.
Lorain, OH21 hours ago
LaVerne Dorothy Fox
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Leesa Marie Breno
North Ridgeville, OH1 day ago
Edward J. Kane, Jr.
Elyria, OH21 hours ago
Amherst looks to bring train derailment training to Lorain County
Amherst, OH2 days ago
Lillian Hastings
Elyria, OH2 days ago
Keystone Hall of Fame accepting applications
Lagrange, OH1 day ago
Ashton John 'Bubby' Taylor
Elyria, OH2 days ago
Steven S. Slutzker
Lorain, OH2 days ago
North Ridgeville native and local musician talks new C-Level album and Grog Shop show
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Doris J. Eldred Hange
Spencer, OH1 day ago
Keystone play makes audience part of production
Lagrange, OH1 day ago
Elyria council finance committee rejects Rosewood Park Townhomes permit proposal
Elyria, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy