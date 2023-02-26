Avon
Chronicle-Telegram
High school swimming: Avon's Alex Downing wins state title in 100-yard butterfly, also gets a second; Avon Lake's Joe Swain picks up two thirds
By Paul Heyse The Chronicle-Telegram,6 days ago
CANTON — Alex Downing ended the drought. No Lorain County girl had won a state swimming title since 1995 ... until now. The Avon junior...
